Unjabbed Austrians ordered back into lockdown

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announces details of lockdown restrictions for unvaccinated people over the age of 12. Photo: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The move means unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and above will be banned from leaving their homes from today, except for basic activities such as working, food shopping, going for a walk or getting jabbed.

Authorities are concerned about rising deaths and that hospitals will not be able to handle the growing influx of Covid patients.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said: “It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people. Therefore, we decided... there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

The lockdown is understood to affect about two million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million.

It does not apply to children under 12 because they cannot get vaccinated.

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police have been asked to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people could be fined up to €1,450 if they do not adhere to the restrictions.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only around 65pc of the total population fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, the country has faced a worrying trend in infections. It reported 11,552 new cases yesterday, while a week ago there were 8,554 new infections. The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000.

The rate is at 289 in neighbouring Germany, which has already sounded the alarm over the rising numbers. Mr Schallenberg pointed out that while the seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people has been falling in recent days, the same rate is rising quickly for the unvaccinated.

“The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” he said.

He also called on people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot, saying that otherwise “we will never get out of this vicious circle”.