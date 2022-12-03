| 6.4°C Dublin

United Nations to investigate whether Russia’s attacks on Ukraine power infrastructure ‘count as war crimes’

A woman fetches an order for a customer in her shop in Siversk, Ukraine, a town without power, water and many basic services amid daily shelling. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis Expand
A volunteer places a cross onto a grave of one of 15 unidentified people killed by Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters Expand

Emma Farge

United Nations-appointed investigators are looking into whether Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine amount to war crimes, one of the inspection team said yesterday.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure since early October, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heating as temperatures plummet.

