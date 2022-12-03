United Nations to investigate whether Russia’s attacks on Ukraine power infrastructure ‘count as war crimes’

United Nations-appointed investigators are looking into whether Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine amount to war crimes, one of the inspection team said yesterday.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure since early October, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heating as temperatures plummet.

Russia says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate – though Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.

“Part of the analysis that we are engaged in at present… is whether the attacks constitute war crimes,” Pablo de Greiff told a news conference, speaking from Kyiv.

If they do, the team would work out what it “can do in order to make a contribution to the accountability for such crimes,” he added.

The three-member commission of inquiry established by the UN Human Rights Council in March has already concluded that Russia committed war crimes in areas it occupied in Ukraine.

Moscow regularly dismisses such accusations as a smear campaign.

Another of the investigators, Jasminka Dzumhur, said the group had been interviewing Ukrainian mothers and was particularly concerned about the impact of the attacks on children’s rights.

Many cannot attend schools and power cuts are disrupting online classes, she said.

“These events have devastating consequences for a large number of people,” Erik Mose, the chair of the commission of inquiry, said. “It goes without saying that this is something we are looking into.”

The commission is collecting additional evidence which it is due to present to the rights council in March, members of the team said.

Separately yesterday Ukraine banned the activities of religious organisations “affiliated with centres of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defence Council decision to impose personal sanctions against representatives of religious organisations associated with Russia.

Mr Zelensky’s decree additionally provided for examining the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, one of two Orthodox bodies in Ukraine following a schism that in 2019 resulted in the establishment of one with independence from the Russian church.

Ukrainian officials suspect the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is promoting pro-Russian views and that some priests may be collaborating with Russia.