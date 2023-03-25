| 6.7°C Dublin

United Nations: Several executions of POWs being carried out on both sides of Ukraine war

Graduating officers of the National Guard Military Academy attend a ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the National Guard of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the World War II Museum in Kyiv, Ukraine March 24, 2023. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS Expand

UN human rights monitors have documented dozens of summary killings of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war, as well as other possible war crimes such as the use of torture, human shields and other abuses against POWs since Russia invaded its neighbour, according to a new report.

The first full look by the UN human rights office’s mission in Ukraine at the treatment of POWs was released along with an update of human rights violations overall from a six-month period that ran through to January.

