Unions dig in to fight Macron's plans for workers' retirement

Frustrated travellers were caught in a second day of transportation chaos around France as unions dug in for what they hope is a protracted strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to redesign the national retirement system.

Most French trains were at a halt - including Paris subways - and traffic jams multiplied around the country.

The Palace of Versailles stayed shut for a second day because of the nationwide strike, and the Louvre Museum warned visitors to expect delays and some closed galleries.

The Eiffel Tower reopened after an all-day closure on Thursday, but tourists from around the world remained challenged by strike-related disruptions.

