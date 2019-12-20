Unions dig in as strike over pension reform cripples France
Red flares raged and drums beat as tens of thousands of French marched in fury at President Emmanuel Macron's bid to overhaul the country's pension system.
As they rumbled down Boulevard Voltaire towards Place de la Bastille, birthplace of the revolution, a sarcastic banner propped up against a tree read: "Will there be strikes this Christmas?"
It certainly looks that way. Two weeks into crippling industrial action that has spread to railways, schools, hospitals, air traffic control, sewage workers and lawyers, government and unions are digging in for a protracted fight to convince the French who holds the keys to saving the country's embattled social model.
With only a quarter of France's trains running and Paris at a near standstill, there is little room for Christmas cheer among the millions on the receiving end of such blockages. And after the latest day of national protests, the country's hardline unions have made it crystal clear that there will be no yuletide truce.
Galeries Lafayette, Paris's retail powerhouse visited by 37 million shoppers each year, is normally packed but with the French capital paralysed, sales are down during the crucial festive period.
"On December 5 alone, on the first day of the strike, the store posted a 50pc drop in revenues [compared to last year]," said Dominique Restino, head of Paris's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"In December 2018, the yellow vest movement hit trade in the city centre hard," said Didier Kling, head of the Paris and Ile-de-France Chamber of Commerce. "But the demonstrations only took place on Saturdays. This strike is every day," he told 'Le Parisien'.
Shops have posted a 30pc drop in the Paris area compared with last year. "The risk is that people end up buying less or, worse, that they buy online," said Mr Didier.
As for hotels, "some in Paris and the near suburbs have posted a 30 to 50pc drop in bookings", according to Agnes-Pannier-Runacher, junior minister in charge of trade and consumption.
In a glimmer of good news, despite transport paralysis, the French postal service was functioning normally.
Meanwhile, SNCF, the national rail operator, pledged that all 850,000 passengers who had booked tickets over the coming holiday weekend would reach their destination despite the high level of striking drivers.
Despite the mayhem, while a majority feel the pension system must be overhauled, well over half of the French support the strike and are fearful of losing one of the world's most generous pension systems. (© Daily Telegraph London)
Telegraph.co.uk
