Unions dig in as strike over pension reform cripples France

Red flares raged and drums beat as tens of thousands of French marched in fury at President Emmanuel Macron's bid to overhaul the country's pension system.

As they rumbled down Boulevard Voltaire towards Place de la Bastille, birthplace of the revolution, a sarcastic banner propped up against a tree read: "Will there be strikes this Christmas?"

It certainly looks that way. Two weeks into crippling industrial action that has spread to railways, schools, hospitals, air traffic control, sewage workers and lawyers, government and unions are digging in for a protracted fight to convince the French who holds the keys to saving the country's embattled social model.

With only a quarter of France's trains running and Paris at a near standstill, there is little room for Christmas cheer among the millions on the receiving end of such blockages. And after the latest day of national protests, the country's hardline unions have made it crystal clear that there will be no yuletide truce.

