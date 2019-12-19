Unions dig in as pressure on Macron rises over strikes

The move came as President Emmanuel Macron ruled out abandoning the controversial plans.

However, he has indicated he is keen to make improvements with talks with unions.

The announcement came a day after a crippling nationwide protest. Mr Macron's office also said the government was talking with unions to get a break in transport strikes for Christmas.

The power cuts added to a sense of chaos in the second week of nationwide strikes that have crippled transport, shut schools and brought more than half-a-million people onto the street against Mr Macron's reform.

Asked on French radio whether the power cuts, illegal under French law, weren't a step too far, Philippe Martinez, the head of the hardline CGT union, said the cuts were necessary to force Mr Macron to back down.

"I understand these workers' anger," the union leader said. "These are targeted cuts. You'll understand that spitting on the public service can make some of us angry."

The government is anxious to reach a truce before Christmas, when millions of French people travel to spend the holiday with their families.

Mr Macron's transport minister condemned the power cuts, which hit at least 150,000 homes on Tuesday, according to the French power grid, and said the government would ask the grid company to file complaints.

"I hear they're cutting power to CAC 40 companies, prefectures, shopping malls. That's already rather questionable," Elisabeth Borne said, referring to an index of blue chip companies on the French stock market.

"But clinics, metro stations, fire brigades and thousands of French people also saw power cuts. This is far from normal ways of striking."

The hardening union tactics came just as Mr Macron was forced to change the lead negotiator for the reform, naming a politician from his party to replace pensions tsar Jean-Paul Delevoye, who resigned following accusations of conflicts of interest.

Mr Macron wants to turn the myriad French pension systems into a single points-based one.

That would force employees at state-backed companies such as the national railways company SNCF or power utility EDF, who enjoy more generous pension plans than private-sector workers, to work longer.

Train drivers at SNCF can retire at just over 50, for instance, against 62 for those in the private sector.

That means French taxpayers have to plug in the deficit of the railway company's pension system to the tune of €3bn every year. Laurent Pietraszewski was yesterday appointed as the new politician tasked with examining reforms to the country's pension system, following the resignation of previous pensions tsar Jean-Paul Delevoye.

In Paris earlier this week, police fired tear gas and charged to disperse demonstrators from the Place de la Nation, though there was none of the rioting and looting that marked the "yellow vest" protests against high living costs late last year.

The hard-left unions spearheading the industrial action said in a joint statement that Tuesday's marches across France reflected a "massive rejection" of Mr Macron's planned pension system overhaul and called for the reform to be abandoned.

"If it is not pulled, there will be no truce," the unions said.

France's largest union, the reform-minded CFDT which is influential in the private sector, joined the protests for the first time on Tuesday, although it did not sign the statement.

About 615,000 people nationwide answered the union leaders' call to march on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

That's a significant decline since the first big day of action on December 5 which had brought 806,000 on to the street, though numbers were higher in Paris.

Irish Independent