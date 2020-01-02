French hardline union CGT called yesterday for more strikes in France this month after President Emmanuel Macron pledged to push through an overhaul of the pension system following weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.

Union snubs Macron as it calls for more strikes

Mr Macron said in a traditional New Year's Eve address on Tuesday that he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions on the reform, but without departing from the principles laid out by ministers.

Since December 5 nationwide strikes have crippled public transport as unions try to force the former investment banker to abandon his overhaul of France's pension system.

"I was under the impression of having heard these words a thousand times," said Philippe Martinez, the head of the CGT union.

