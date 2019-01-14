Unholy row over coins at Roman landmark

It is an essential tradition for millions of tourists. But few will have suspected their loose change would also spark a bitter row between Rome's secular authorities and the Catholic Church.

Traditionally, the €1.5m of coins scooped out of the stunning Baroque fountain each year are actually destined for the Catholic charity Caritas to help the city's poor and homeless.

Now Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi says the €4,000 worth of coins tossed into the fountain every day belong to her administration.

From April 1, the donations will no longer be paid to Caritas, but are to be used by Rome City Council for the maintenance of cultural sites and social welfare projects.

The proposed changes, reportedly approved by the council at the end of December, have provoked a backlash from the Church.

'Avvenire', the daily paper produced by the Italian Bishops Conference, launched a scathing attack on the council in its Saturday edition, describing the city's bureaucracy as "the enemy of the poor" in a front-page article headlined "money taken from the poorest".

Caritas confirmed that the changes would take effect from April even though it was still hoping the council would back down.

Irish Independent