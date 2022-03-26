UN reports mass graves as Russia hints at scaling back invasion to target on Donbas region

A Ukrainian service member smokes at a position on the front line in the north Kyiv region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

There is mounting evidence of mass graves in the besieged city of Mariupol, UN officials said last night, as Russia hinted it was scaling back its invasion to focus on eastern Ukraine.

Matilda Bogner, head of a UN human rights team currently in the country, said monitors had received information about graves in the southeastern port city, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies.

The claims of mass graves in the city came as Ukraine said it feared around 300 people had been killed in the Mariupol theatre bombing on March 16.

“We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there,” Ms Bogner said. “The extent of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian objects strongly suggests that the principles of distinction, of proportionality, the rule on feasible precautions and the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks have been violated.”

Read More

Meanwhile, in what is potentially a strategic turning point in the war, US officials say Russia may have halted, for now, its attempts to capture Kyiv, and is instead concentrating on fighting for control of the Donbas region in the southeast of the country, where Mariupol is situated.

This move also appeared to be confirmed by the Kremlin. A senior military official, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said yesterday that the main objective of Moscow’s war had been “generally” accomplished, which would allow forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas”.

The apparent shift in Moscow’s stated aims – after Vladimir Putin denied for weeks that Ukraine had the right to exist as a sovereign country – could point to a possible exit strategy for the Russian president.

In another sign that Mr Putin’s forces are struggling, western officials say Russian soldiers drove a tank over one of their senior officers – Colonel Yuri Medvedev – after their unit suffered a massive number of losses in combat.

But Russia’s armed forces – and the country’s leadership – still potentially face being charged with war crimes. Ms Bogner’s UN team is investigating alleged human rights violations, including reports that Russian forces shot and killed civilians in their cars as they were fleeing Mariupol.

Also under investigation are the disappearances of dozens of Ukrainian officials and journalists, and the forced movement of civilians into Russian-held territory.

There have been numerous reports of people running out of food, water and power in the besieged city of Mariupol, which has become the grim symbol of an increasingly brutal war. Some reports claim people have resorted to eating pets to survive.

Mircea Geoana, Nato’s deputy secretary general, said: “This is a barbaric war, and according to international conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes.”