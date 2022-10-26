UN agency says 29,000 migrants have died in bid for asylum

A group of migrants are taken to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the English Channel. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

More than 29,000 people have died during migration journeys to Europe since 2019, the International Organisation for Migration said in a report yesterday.

The United Nations agency’s Missing Migrants Project warned of “increasing numbers of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent”.

The report says the deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean, where 2,836 migrants and refugees have died since January 2021 trying to reach Italy or Malta by crossing mainly from Libya and Tunisia.

The second deadliest is the Atlantic route from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, where more than 1,500 deaths have been recorded since 2021.

But the project’s researchers acknowledged their tally was likely an undercount given the difficulty of collecting and confirming information on “invisible shipwrecks” – boats that vanish without witnesses.

Rising numbers of deaths were also observed in other areas that border Europe, as well as in Greece, the Western Balkans and the English Channel.

Many of the deaths “could have been prevented by prompt and effective assistance to migrants in distress”, the Missing Migrants Project said in a statement.

For the first time, the project released statistics on deaths related to so-called pushbacks, or forced expulsions, by European authorities. It counted 252 deaths based on reports from survivors.

Pushbacks are unlawful according to international and EU law as they violate the right to seek asylum and a principle prohibiting the return of anyone to a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture or a threat to life.

The report says 97 pushback-related deaths were documented in the Central Mediterranean, 70 in the Eastern Mediterranean, 58 on the Turkey-Greece land border, 23 in the Western Mediterranean and four on the Belarus-Poland border.