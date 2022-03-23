Ukrainians regain key territory as fightback against Russia gains pace

Volunteers collect the remains of Borys Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who was killed at his apartment during a shelling in Kharkiv. Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces check a man as they patrol during a long curfew in Kyiv. Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russian forces have been beaten back in several areas as Ukrainian troops launched a valiant fightback to regain strategically important territory across their country.

The Ukrainians deployed hit-and-run tactics against enemy tanks, while some of the Kremlin’s ill-prepared personnel suffered frostbite and could no longer fight, according to US officials.

With Russian casualties mounting, Vladimir Putin has his “back against the wall”, according to US president Joe Biden, and could resort to using biological or chemical weapons. A former UK and Nato commander of chemical, biological and nuclear defence forces revealed that Russia was most likely to use chlorine gas.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said its forces retook Makariv, a key town west of Kyiv, after a fierce battle, and once more raised the national flag there.

In doing so, they regained control of a crucial highway and blocked Russian troops from surrounding the capital from the northwest.

There was also “significant fighting” as Ukrainian forces sought to take back the city of Izyum, which the Russians seized last week, a senior US defence official said. Taking back Izyum would counter Russian efforts to block off Ukrainian troops fighting in the east.

Russian forces trying to seize the southern city of Mykolaiv were also forced to reposition themselves outside the city after meeting resistance. Mykolaiv is a key point on the route as Russian troops move west from Crimea towards Odesa, Ukraine’s major port on the Black Sea.

Read More

Ukrainian forces also continued to withstand the Russian siege of Mariupol, and destroyed a Russian patrol boat. Fleeing civilians described relentless bombing and horrific scenes.

A senior US defence official said: “They [the Ukrainians] are now able and willing to take back territory the Russians have taken. It’s notable.

“Not only are the Ukrainians defending well, they’re making efforts to take back territory the Russians have taken in recent days.”

The official added: “Some of their [Russia’s] soldiers are suffering from frostbite because they lack the appropriate cold-weather gear. We don’t think they properly planned.”

Expand Close Volunteers collect the remains of Borys Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who was killed at his apartment during a shelling in Kharkiv. Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volunteers collect the remains of Borys Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who was killed at his apartment during a shelling in Kharkiv. Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

Russian troops were reportedly spotted wearing Ukrainian combat boots because they were superior to their own. Russians have also been putting carpets on top of their vehicles in an attempt to disguise them from drones.

Ukrainian military chiefs claimed the Russian force had “lost its offensive potential” and “suffered large irreversible losses” amid reports that more than 10,000 invading troops had been killed.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was “on the brink” of surviving the war. However, a senior US defence official said Russia still retained nearly 90pc of the combat power it initially assembled.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, cautioned: “This war will not end easily or rapidly.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted no one had ever thought Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine would take just a couple of days, the Tass news agency reported.

Mr Biden warned there was a “clear sign” that Mr Putin was now considering a chemical or biological strike. The US president said: “Putin’s back is against the wall. He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ. He’s used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what’s about to come.

“He knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united Nato front, but the point is, it’s real.”

A senior US defence official said there was no specific intelligence of an imminent chemical or biological attack.

But he added: “We certainly agree with the president’s assessment.”

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former UK and Nato commander of chemical, biological and nuclear defence forces, said it was “absolutely” the case that Mr Putin would look to use chemical weapons, “because he is losing”.

“He’s in a last-chance saloon, he has to win and knows the chemical option is how to,” he said. “He will use toxic industrial chemicals like chlorine because it’s completely deniable. There are thousands of tons of chlorine in Ukraine. He won’t use sophisticated weapons like Novichok.

“The Russians are following the Syrian playbook almost to the letter, attacking hospitals, schools, terrifying civilians into surrender.”

Mr Biden said there would be “severe consequences” for a chemical attack, but has not said what that would be.

He has ruled out making a Russian chemical attack a “red line” that would lead to a US military response.

Mr Biden is due to meet with Nato leaders in Brussels tomorrow.

On the 27th day of war in Ukraine, the plight of civilians in Mariupol, normally home to 400,000 people, grew ever more desperate. Hundreds of thousands are believed to be trapped inside buildings, with no access to food, water, power or heat.

The city council said the bombardments were turning Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”.

“There is nothing left there,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address to Italy’s parliament.

In his speech, he warned the war would bring famine to other countries. Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest grain exporters and the war has caused global prices for staple foods to surge to record levels.

“How can we sow [crops] under the strikes of Russian artillery?” he said.

Deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said Mariupol was under a full blockade and had received no humanitarian aid.

“The city is under continuous bombing, from 50 bombs to 100 bombs Russian aircraft drops each day... A lot of death, a lot of crying, a lot of awful war crimes,” Mr Orlov said.

The UN human rights office in Geneva said yesterday it had recorded 953 civilian deaths and 1,557 injured since the invasion. The Kremlin denies targeting civilians.

On Monday, Russia’s pro- Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the country’s defence ministry, reported that almost 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. The report was quickly removed, and the newspaper blamed hackers.

A Reuters team that reached a Russian-seized part of Mariupol on Sunday described a wasteland of charred apartment blocks and bodies wrapped in blankets by a road.

Ukraine says Russian shells, bombs and missiles have struck a theatre, an art school and other public buildings, burying hundreds of women and children sheltering in cellars.

Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, speaking on Ukrainian television, demanded the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians. She said at least 100,000 people wanted to leave Mariupol but could not.

Referring to Russia’s earlier demand that the city surrender by dawn on Monday, Ms Vereshchuk said: “Our military are defending Mariupol heroically. We did not accept the ultimatum. They offered capitulation under a white flag.”

Kyiv accused Moscow of deporting residents of Mariupol and separatist-held areas of Ukraine to Russia. This includes the “forcible transfer” of 2,389 children to Russia from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

Ukraine accused Russia of blocking humanitarian access to Kherson, which lies northwest of Crimea and is the only provincial capital it has captured. The foreign ministry said Kherson’s 300,000 residents were running out of food.

The conflict has displaced nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people, including some 3.5 million – half of them children – who have fled abroad.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]