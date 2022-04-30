Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue as the Russian advance crawls

An aerial view shows the destruction to homes in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A local resident looks at a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

People take part in a rally in Kyiv demanding a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Ukrainian military and civilians from Mariupol Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.

An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine has not said how many fighters also are in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000.

Russian state news outlets reported Saturday that 25 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks, though there was no confirmation from the UN or Ukrainian officials. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency said 19 adults and six children were brought out of the plant, but gave no further details.

Video and images from inside the plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed unidentified wounded men with stained bandages in need of changing; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.

A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, said the women, who identified their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. Some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene, they said.

In the video the women shared, the wounded men tell the camera they eat once a day and share as little as 1.5 litres of water a day among four. Supplies inside the surrounded facility are depleted, they said.

The AP could not independently verify the date and location of the footage, which the women said was taken in the last week in the warren of passageways beneath the steel mill.

One shirtless man spoke in obvious pain as he described his wounds: two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a dislocated arm that “was hanging on the flesh.”

“I want to tell everyone who sees this. If you will not stop this here, in Ukraine, it will go further, to Europe," he said.

It comes as an increasingly impatient Russian military establishment is pushing Putin to declare an “all-out war”.

When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine at the end of February, Vladimir Putin dubbed it a “special operation” and barred Russian media from using the word “war”, thinking it would all be over in a few weeks.

More than two months later, the offensive has stalled.

“The military are outraged that the blitz on Kyiv has failed,” said Irina Borogan, a Russian journalist and author with contacts in the security services.

“People in the army are seeking payback for failures of the past and they want to go further in Ukraine.”

And it seems their calls are being heard. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, said yesterday Putin was likely to announce general mobilisation of the Russian population within weeks to make up for military losses.

“He is probably going to declare... that we are now at war with the world’s Nazis and we need to mass mobilise the Russian people,” Mr Wallace said.

The Defence Secretary added that the announcement could come on May 9, when Russia celebrates the victory of the Soviet army over Nazi Germany.

It comes as Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations.

The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a daily update. "Not succeeding - the fighting continues," it said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published early on Saturday, said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was part of the peace talks, which he said were difficult but continued daily by video link.

Meanwhile, Gen Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian army, has reportedly been dispatched to eastern Ukraine, in a highly unusual move that observers said could be a precursor to an escalation of the conflict.

The Kremlin has in recent years showered the armed forces with funding and praise while sabre-rattling at any opportunity – in part to make up for humiliating military campaigns over the past few decades, including in Afghanistan and Chechnya. The strengthened armed forces now appear to be getting frustrated with Putin’s scaled-down offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Igor Girkin, a retired military intelligence officer better known for leading separatist forces in eastern Ukraine before he was recalled to Moscow in 2014, has over the years provided a window into the thinking of rank-and-file Russian officers.

Mr Girkin, known for his rabidly anti-Ukraine views, has lashed out online at the Kremlin for being too soft on Ukraine.

After reeling off a list of Moscow’s failures – from the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet to “acts of sabotage” against infrastructure within Russia – he asked: “What else has to happen before the dwarves in the Kremlin realise they are in an all-out, harsh war and start to act accordingly?”

Alexander Arutyunov, a retired Russian commando and usually one of the country’s most popular pro-Kremlin bloggers, has turned into another voice of discontent. “Vladimir Vladimirovich, can you please make up your mind: are we fighting or are we playing around?” he asked in one emotional video. He questioned why Russia had yet to turn Ukraine’s airfields into “lunar craters”.

Declaring all-out war with Ukraine would entail two things the Kremlin has so far tried to avoid: martial law and mass mobilisation.

Mobilisation would mean Russia will need to call up reservists and keep conscripts beyond their one-year term, a politically fraught decision.

Martial law would close the country’s borders and nationalise large parts of the economy, which is hanging by a thread.

Putin has been anxious to maintain a semblance of normality in Russia amid crippling Western sanctions, ordering his cabinet to come up with financial aid for families and businesses.

Liberal economists in the Kremlin service have so far staved off having to switch Russia’s once vibrant market economy to a wartime mode, deflecting attempts to nationalise Western businesses among other things.

But one of Putin’s closest advisers in a rare public intervention this week spoke out for moving the economy onto a war footing. Nikolai Patrushev, chairman of the Russian Security Council, criticised “entrepreneurs’ fascination with market mechanisms” and called for a self-sufficient economy.

Russia is also a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) that includes several other former Soviet nations. As with Nato, its charter says that an aggression against one member should be perceived as aggression against the whole of the bloc – and there could be a joint military response if Putin said Ukraine or the West were attacking Russia.

When violent unrest erupted in Kazakhstan in January this year, the CSTO agreed to send a joint peacekeeping mission there. Other members do not have militaries even remotely as big as Moscow’s.

Separately, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister said that Gen Gerasimov had arrived in Eastern Ukraine.

The new assignment is a surprising move that could indicate president Putin’s growing isolation, former Major General Rupert Jones, who was the commander of all operations on UK territory, said.

“This smells of further desperation,” he said, adding that the appointment could be a “precursor move” to ­President Putin calling for a declaration of war on May 9.

But at the critical moment Mr Putin “doesn’t feel he needs his strategic commander in Moscow advising him”.

There’s something quite interesting in that dynamic, it reinforces [the idea of] Putin’s isolation.”

