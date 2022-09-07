Ukrainians launch surprise offensive in east of country

Ukrainian firefighters work among debris from destroyed buildings after a Russian rocket attack in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Photo: Andrii Marienko/AP

Ukrainian forces have launched a surprise offensive against Russian positions in the east of the country in an apparent expansion of their efforts to roll back the invasion.

Reports of a Ukrainian attack on Balakliya, a Russian-held town about 43 miles south-east of Kharkiv, emerged on unofficial Ukrainian and Russian Telegram.

The Ukrainian ministry of defence did not comment on the reports.

Anton Gerashchenko, a former Ukrainian MP, said: “They are promising good news from the Kharkiv direction, maybe Balakliya.”

The Grey Zone, a popular Russian war blog, said it had spoken to open and private sources confirming the Ukrainian attack and said they may have managed to seize key bridges. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Another pro-Russian Telegram channel claimed there was “no panic” and that reserves were being sent to the town. It said there was no “deep breakthrough”.

Balakliya lies on a bend of the Siversky Donets river to the west of Izyum, a town that Russia turned into a stronghold for its summer offensive into the Donbas in summer.

Control of Balakliya could facilitate a Ukrainian attempt to encircle or partially encircle the Russian-held city of Izyum, said Oleh Zhdanov, a Kyiv-based military analyst.

Announcing the apparent counterattack, Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, said there would be “great news from President Zelensky on counter-offensive operation in Kharkiv region”. He later deleted the social media post.

A pro-Ukrainian channel on Telegram shared a picture of Ukrainian troops riding on an armoured personnel carrier through Balakliya, and an unverified account from a Ukrainian soldier that said Kyiv’s forces had liberated more than 10km of Russian-held territory.

Western analysts said Moscow’s inability to fight back against the fresh assault was a clear sign of disarray within its forces.

The attack near Kharkiv comes a week after Ukraine launched a much-hyped assault against a vulnerable Russian pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, on the southern front.

The assault may be intended as a diversion to keep the Russians from reinforcing Kherson.

On Monday, Ukrainian forces mounted a surprise attack across the Siversky Donets river in the Donetsk region at a village called Ozernoye. Russian media later claimed the town had been retaken.

The attack came as a top Russia-installed official in occupied southern Ukraine was killed in a car bombing.

Artyom Bardin, the Russia-appointed head of Berdyansk on the Black Sea, died in hospital after his car blew up yesterday afternoon, Vladimir Rogov, another Russia-appointed official, said.

Footage from the scene showed Mr Bardin’s car charred and mangled from what appeared to be a powerful explosion that scattered debris in the street.

Mr Rogov said the explosion was caused by ammunition that was planted in the official’s car. He would not give any other details but blamed the explosion on Ukraine. Another blast in Berdyansk was reported a few hours later but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russian-occupied towns in southern Ukraine have seen a flurry of attacks on figures in the occupation administration in what the Ukrainian government has hailed as the work of partisans behind enemy lines.

