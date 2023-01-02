| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Ukrainians celebrate as air defences shoot Russian drones out of the sky

Ukrainian soldiers watch president Volodymyr Zelensky&rsquo;s New Year's Eve address to the nation. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Close

Ukrainian soldiers watch president Volodymyr Zelensky&rsquo;s New Year's Eve address to the nation. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian soldiers watch president Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year's Eve address to the nation. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian soldiers watch president Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year's Eve address to the nation. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Gleb Garanich and Herbert Villarraga

Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Sahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year, president Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday evening, praising Ukrainians for showing gratitude to the troops and one another.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy