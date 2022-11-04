Ukrainians ‘can retake Kherson’ in major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbour.

Mr Austin’s remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signalling a significant retreat.

Ukraine said it was still fighting in the area and was wary of the occupying Russian forces setting a trap.

In perhaps his most optimistic comments yet on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, he expressed confidence in their ability to beat back Russian forces.

“I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that,” Mr Austin told a news conference. “Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory.”

The region’s capital and river port Kherson is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion began last February 24.

The area the Ukrainians are seeking to retake on the west bank of the river also includes one side of a huge dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.

Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine.

Moscow had sent tens of thousands of troops to reinforce the area, one of its biggest battlefield priorities.

Ukraine has targeted the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its huge force on the west bank.

Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since bursting through the Russian frontline at the start of October, although their advance had slowed.

Meanwhile, Russia has accused Britain of being drawn “too deep” into the conflict in Ukraine, warning that it risks a “dangerous” escalation of the crisis.

Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the UK, claimed British “specialists” had been involved in an audacious drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet at the weekend in which three warships were reportedly damaged, including the flagship HMS Makarov.

After Britain’s ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in connection with the claims, Mr Kelin said the Kremlin would publish its proof “pretty soon”.

“We perfectly know about participation of British specialists in training, preparation and execution of plans against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. We know it has been done,” he said. “It is dangerous. It can bring us to the line of I would not say no return – return is always possible – but we should avoid escalation.

“This is a warning actually that Britain is too deep in this conflict. It means that the situation is becoming more and more dangerous.”

Mr Kelin said Russia was also continuing to investigate the explosions which damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 undersea gas pipelines in September, claiming that UK special forces had been involved in training Ukrainians in the use of explosives and undersea drones.

In the West, it is widely suspected the blasts were the work of the Russians themselves in a bid to increase the pressure on European countries from rising energy prices.

Earlier western officials said Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to come under increasing pressure from nationalist hardliners as he prepares to withdraw from Kherson.

Officials said planning to pull forces out appeared to be well advanced with a large proportion of the population having already been moved out.

While officials expect it to be presented by the Kremlin as a humanitarian evacuation rather than a military retreat, they believe it will not prevent further criticism of the conduct of the war.

“When it does go ahead we can expect another uptick in pointed criticism of Russian leadership,” one Western official said. “A key task for us will be to continue to track how this impacts on Putin’s credibility. For now, he appears to continue to successfully deflect with his pointed barbs at his lieutenants.”

Officials said the Russians were running “critically short” of munitions – including artillery shells, with supplies even being sought from North Korea. “Without the guns and rocket launchers being fired everything else is grinding to a halt,” one official said.