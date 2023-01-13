| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Ukrainian troops ‘holding out’ as Russia steps up its blitz of Soledar

Valentina, who has spent her life in Izyum, walks through the heavily damaged town. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Expand

Close

Valentina, who has spent her life in Izyum, walks through the heavily damaged town. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Valentina, who has spent her life in Izyum, walks through the heavily damaged town. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Valentina, who has spent her life in Izyum, walks through the heavily damaged town. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pavel Polityuk

Ukraine said yesterday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery to defend the salt-mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks.

The goal of the enemy is to break through the defence of our troops and capture the city. Our soldiers bravely hold their positions and inflict numerous losses on the enemy,” Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malya said on Telegram.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy