Ukrainian troops all but cut off as Russians threaten supply lines in Bakhmut

Ukrainian soldiers fighting in “fortress” Bakhmut are close to being separated from their supply lines as Russian forces come within firing distance of the last remaining roads out of the city.

Fighting was said to be “ferocious” yesterday. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who leads the Wagner mercenary group, said: “The armed forces of Ukraine are not retreating anywhere, they are fighting to the last. In the northern quarters of Artemivsk, there are fierce battles for every street, every house, every stairwell.”

Artemivsk was the name of the town until 2016, when it was renamed Bakhmut. Throughout the six-month-long battle, Wagner mercenaries have led attacks on Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, capturing the nearby town of Soledar but suffering horrendous casualties.

Ukrainian fighters have described human waves of Russian mercenaries, made up of convicts recruited from Russian prisons, attacking their positions.

Russia was now recruiting women prisoners as they run out of cannon fodder, Ukraine said yesterday.

Control of Bakhmut is still contested, but the British Ministry of Defence has confirmedRussian forces are gaining the upper hand and they can now shell the M03 and the H32 roads, Ukraine’s main supply lines into the town. It said: “While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated.”

Bakhmut, which before Russia’s invasion had a population of 73,000, has become perhaps the most fiercely fought-over town on the front line.

Military analysts have questioned its strategic worth but there is no doubting its psychological value.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “fortress Bakhmut” would never be surrendered, adding that the Ukrainian army was throwing more men into combat in Bakhmut.

Russian forces took control of Soledar last month and have also said they have captured the nearby village of Bilohorivka.

This was denied by Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, who said: “Our troops remain in their positions, nobody has captured Bilohorivka, nobody has entered there. There is no enemy there.”

Military analysts have said the Russian army may have been using Bakhmut to keep Ukrainian adversaries distracted while they prepare an assault across the front line.

In Kharkiv, now about 120km from the front line, a Russian missile strike hit a residential building and part of a university at about 8.20am. The rector of the university told reporters it was empty except for a few security guards. One of them was lightly injured. News reports later said three people were injured in the attack.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said there were no military targets near the area hit by the Russian missiles and accused Russia of “just trying bit by bit to destroy Kharkiv”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence minister has expressed confidence that western allies will agree to the country’s latest weapons request – warplanes.

Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine had already received everything from its “wish list to Santa”, except planes.

“There will be planes too,” Mr Reznikov predicted.

“The question is just what kind exactly... Consider that this mission is already completed.”

So far, Ukraine has won support from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain western fighter jets.

But several western leaders have expressed concern that providing warplanes could provoke the Kremlin and draw their countries deeper into the conflict, which has cost tens of thousands of lives and wreaked massive destruction.

Kyiv says such jets are essential to challenging Russia’s air superiority and ensuring success in a Russian offensive that Mr Reznikov predicted could begin around the war’s one-year anniversary on February 24. “Not all western weapons will arrive by then, but we have the resources and reserves to help stabilise and sustain the offensive,” Mr Reznikov said.

Since the war began, western leaders have baulked at some of Ukraine’s requests, such as for longer-range missiles and tanks, only to agree later.

Mr Reznikov said: “I absolutely boldly claim that we have become a de facto Nato country. We only have a de jure part left.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)