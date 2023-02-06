| 3°C Dublin

Close

Ukrainian troops all but cut off as Russians threaten supply lines in Bakhmut

A wounded local resident and his relative leave their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

A wounded local resident and his relative leave their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv. Photo: Reuters

A wounded local resident and his relative leave their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv. Photo: Reuters

A wounded local resident and his relative leave their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv. Photo: Reuters

Roland Oliphant

Ukrainian soldiers fighting in “fortress” Bakhmut are close to being separated from their supply lines as Russian forces come within firing distance of the last remaining roads out of the city.

Fighting was said to be “ferocious” yesterday. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who leads the Wagner mercenary group, said: “The armed forces of Ukraine are not retreating anywhere, they are fighting to the last. In the northern quarters of Artemivsk, there are fierce battles for every street, every house, every stairwell.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy