Ukrainian saboteurs film daring raid targeting top-end helicopters at Russian air base

Ukrainian saboteurs filmed themselves planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters in a clandestine raid on an air base about 800km from the Ukrainian border.

Two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were destroyed and another two were badly damaged in the attack at the Veretye air base in the Pskov region on Monday, the military intelligence department of the Ukrainian defence ministry said.

The raid would mark the farthest point into Russia that Ukrainian saboteurs have operated so far.

As with many other suspected Ukrainian attacks, Kyiv’s military intelligence agency stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian news website Obozrevatel yesterday published a video purporting to show the raid, displaying a masked operative on the tarmac at the air base.

Dressed in camouflage clothes and black gloves, an unidentified man can be seen assembling explosive devices on the ground before walking past several helicopters and planting the bomb under the wing of one of them.

Russian media outlets reported the explosions at the airfield, which lies just 24km from the border with Latvia, on Monday, but Russia’s defence ministry is yet to comment.

Baza, a news service which has links to Russian security services, quoted an unnamed Russian officer as saying that the explosion “was so powerful that the aircraft’s debris was scattered about 200 metres away”.

Baza reported yesterday that Russian military personnel discovered another improvised explosive device equivalent to 400g of TNT attached to the body of one of the helicopters. It also reported that the helicopters were undergoing repairs.

Previous suspected Ukrainian acts of sabotage hit targets in Russian-occupied Crimea or in southern Russia – all relatively close to the border. But the Pskov region of north-western Russia lies hundreds of kilometres from Ukrainian territory.

The region experienced an influx of Ukrainian refugees this summer, many of whom crossed into neighbouring Estonia and Latvia having been deported from Ukraine by Russian forces.

Ukrainian special forces or saboteurs have been blamed for several attacks on air bases since the war began.

In August, at least nine warplanes were destroyed or damaged in an attack on the Saky air base in Crimea. An adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky later suggested that partisans operating behind Russian lines might have been responsible.

Security at the Veretye base has apparently been lax for years.

In 2019, a Russian photographer managed to enter the airfield unhindered and take pictures of Ka-52s and other aircraft in broad daylight.

Nicknamed the Alligator, the two-seat Ka-52 attack helicopter is one of Russia’s most advanced weapons, each has a price tag of about €14m. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

