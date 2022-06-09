Ukrainian resistance fighters strike blow at Russian leaders by bombing cafe in occupied city

Local residents kneel during a funeral procession of a senior soldier who died in a battle with Russian forces in Zakarpattia, in Ukraine's west. Photo: Serhii Hudak

Ukrainian civilians living under Russian occupation in the south-eastern city of Kherson have blown up a cafe close to the puppet government’s headquarters, in what appears to be the first resistance terror attack in occupied territories.

At least four people were injured in the explosion at the cafe, which is frequented by Russian soldiers. It comes amid growing signs of a resistance movement inside the swathes of Ukraine controlled by Moscow.

Russia described the explosion as a “terror attack”. A Ukrainian military official said Russian leaders had been having lunch in the targeted cafe “since the first days” of the occupation.

“Today’s explosion shows that the fight will not stop for a second or a minute. Kherson oblast [region] is Ukraine,” he added.

The nascent resistance movement in Kherson has been putting up “wanted” posters, threatening local leaders for collaborating with the Russian puppet regime. The movement is a major headache for the stretched Russian occupiers attempting to implement control over new territory.

Russia has ruled Kherson with an iron fist for months, and it represents by far one of their biggest gains made in the invasion.

But Ukraine’s resistance in occupied territories has grown rapidly in recent weeks, reportedly coordinated by the Special Operations Forces (SSO), a unit of Ukraine’s army. The Ukrainian source said they had spent time preparing local people to resist.

The resistance movement has perturbed the occupying forces in Kherson, locals have claimed, resulting in a renewed crackdown on dissent.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was detained for three days, beaten, verbally assaulted and forced to make a propaganda video renouncing his role in the territorial defence forces.

His neighbour described the moment she saw him snatched off the street by a group of armed men.

“They dragged him by the hands into the car and took him away,” said Nastya (18).

“I felt fear for him, what will be done with him and whether he will remain alive at all.

“He didn’t resist, because at the moment in our city resistance or disagreement can end badly. Kidnappings happen very often. They kidnap people who go to rallies, volunteers or fighters from the territorial defence.”

It is thought Russian forces in the Kherson region are holding hundreds of Ukrainian people captive. Those detained include activists, local journalists and prisoners of war – and many have been taken to Crimea by Russian forces, sources say.

Across Kherson, resistance posters have been taped to buildings and street signs. Nastya said it was impossible to walk down the street without seeing at least one. “They are everywhere,” she said. “It gives us hope.”

One poster, with an image depicting the skeleton of a soldier, read: “We will find every scum that has tortured our people in basements, fired rockets or directed artillery strikes. There will never be peace for you here. Death to the occupiers.”

Another told Russian soldiers that death awaits them and says “Kherson is Ukraine”.

Others showed a map of Russia with the caption: “The Russian passport isolates you from the world”, seemingly referring to an announcement by the Russian-appointed leader of Kherson oblast that all residents in the region can now apply for Russian citizenship.

Russian troops have reportedly been authorised to shoot civilians and destroy vehicles near checkpoints in Kherson oblast, the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command has claimed.

They say it indicates a growing fear of Ukrainian resistance in the region, and reflects the increasingly draconian measures introduced by the Russians to maintain control.

The Kremlin has moved to erode Ukrainian identity – for example by introducing the Russian school curriculum, the rouble and Russian flags, hoping to make Kherson the blueprint for its longer-term aims in occupied Ukraine.

Nastya said the situation was “always tense” and that Kherson’s population was “always under control”.

“Here you are like a pawn, you are controlled as they want,” she said.

Locals have described dire living conditions in the area, where food and medicine supplies are dwindling.

Elizabeth Bachuriina, a resident of a nearby village, said “every day it only gets worse and worse” and that the Russians “live among us”.

Russia’s grip on Kherson is also being challenged by military gains in the region.

Ukrainian forces have made territorial advancements, military analysts have said, forcing Russia to redistribute its forces away from Zaporizhia towards the region to reinforce troops.

