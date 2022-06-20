| 7.4°C Dublin

Ukrainian refugees try to build new life in Moldova but are haunted by the war

Child development facility and Unicef hub are helping traumatised families seeking refuge

Nicileta Gradinaru and her mother Irina at the Voinicel Centre of Early Intervention in Chisinau, Moldova. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Iren Hrihorieva (40) with her daughters Nastea, Sofia and Veronica where they live at the Unicef supported Blue Dot facility in Chisinau, Moldova. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Iren Hrihorieva (40) with her daughters Nastea, Sofia and Veronica at the Unicef-supported Blue Dot facility in Chisinau, Moldova. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Robin Schiller

An Irish-inspired centre for young children with developmental issues has become a vital source of help for families fleeing war in Ukraine.

So far more than half a million refugees have crossed the border into Moldova, with 80,000 now residing in the country permanently.

