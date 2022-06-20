Ukrainian refugees try to build new life in Moldova but are haunted by the war

An Irish-inspired centre for young children with developmental issues has become a vital source of help for families fleeing war in Ukraine.

So far more than half a million refugees have crossed the border into Moldova, with 80,000 now residing in the country permanently.

Hundreds of local facilities are at the forefront of the crisis response to help families who have had to leave their homeland.

One of these is the Voinicel Centre of Early Intervention that helps children under the age of four who have developmental issues.

Its director Daniela Bordeianu told the Irish Independent that the centre, a large private walled property with two playgrounds in the middle of capital city Chisinau, has seen an increase in Ukrainian children since the start of the war.

Speaking at the Unicef-supported facility last week, Ms Bordeianu said it was opened 19 years ago following the launch of similar centres inspired by Irish volunteers.

“Everything started when some doctors were working in an orphanage for disabled girls in Hincesti 40km away,” she said.

“The project was supported by an Irish lady, Suzanne O’Connell. Norwegian doctors and Irish volunteers came together in that orphanage and said, ‘Let’s do something, it’s not bearable.’

“The Irish team focused mostly on supporting human resources, people that were hired to support these children, and the Norwegian team said, ‘Let’s try prevent this kinds of situation’.

“So this is kind of going back to the roots of the problem, (why we) created our team and our centre. We wanted to support, to prevent that.”

The facility has a range of specialist paediatricians who help children with developmental issues.

While it had primarily assisted Moldovan children, since the start of the Russian invasion it is also helping Ukrainian families including both children and adults traumatised by the war.

“We are trying to approach families from a medical, social and psychological point of view,” Ms Bordeianu added.

The centre gets referrals from family doctors.

Voinicel is one of many organisations in Chisinau helping mainly women and children who have fled the war.

Another is the Unicef Blue Dot hub in the Moldexpo facility, an international exhibition centre that has been turned into a transition hub and is now a permanent home to many.

One worker at the facility,

Yana Smelyanskaya, has become all too familiar with having to flee war.

She was forced to leave her home city of Luhansk during the battles in 2014, and once more from Kharkiv earlier this year.

Recalling the February invasion, she said: “I didn’t sleep the whole night. I told my ­family, ‘Let’s go and let’s go now’.

“Then on February 24 when the war started, I was thinking of 2014 in Luhansk.

“These airplanes are flying over and it feels like the whole house is moving,” she told the Irish Independent.

Yana said that as they fled early one morning, shots were being fired in Kharkiv and later they witnessed shelling overhead as they took a train to the border.

Having documented human rights violations during the 2014 conflict with her charity, she says that the most important thing for her now is to be useful.

“I can’t just sit and watch if there’s a war in my country and I’m not useful,” she said.

“But I understand I can’t be physically there because I’m afraid of my child’s security.

“That’s why I’m here with [charity group] Terre des Hommes, and I’m working with Unicef.”

One of the families currently staying at the facility is made up of Iren Hrihorieva along with her three daughters and three nieces.

They fled Odesa in the early stages of the war after the local store where they regularly shopped was destroyed in a bombing.

The family are one of thousands who benefit from Unicef cash transfers enabling them to buy specific items.

Iren said: “With this money we could afford the children to feel they’re not restricted from something.

“We could give the children at least half of what they should have normally.

“My youngest daughter has developmental problems and cannot speak, and so we could buy her special toys that she could not take from home.”

While fewer people are now crossing the border every day, officials and charities in Moldova remain alert to the possibility of the situation in Odesa deteriorating and half a million more families fleeing across the border.