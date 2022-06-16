Ukrainian refugees in Dublin: ‘It’s difficult to suddenly have to move when the kids have made friends’

Olena Shapoval and her son Vasyl (9) were given just 48 hours’ notice to move to a new hotel. Photo: Mark Condren

More than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees will have nowhere to live in just over six weeks when Government contracts with hotels run out.

Some refugees are already being moved from their accommodation as the State struggles to find places for the growing number of families arriving in the country.

Meg Ryan, of the Irish Red Cross, told a Dáil committee yesterday that being moved from one hotel or centre to another was having a detrimental effect on refugees’ well-being, education and employment.

She added that, as of the start of last month, the Red Cross had received 9,000 pledges to accommodate refugees. However, the need to vet those offering rooms means the process of rehoming refugees from hotels is being delayed.

With the State running out of accommodation, contracts with hotels due to expire and more families seeking refuge each day, it has created a perfect storm with the refugees caught in the middle.

At the end of last month, many Ukrainians were moved from the Address hotel on Dublin’s Amiens Street to Citywest, which caused great upset for many families.

Among them was Olena Shapoval (49), who had been living at the Address with her nine-year-old son, Vasyl, since March 6 after they fled their home in Kyiv.

The mother of three was in the process of securing a job as an English teacher in St Joseph’s School in Fairview when she was told she and Vasyl were being moved.

Ms Shapoval got 48 hours’ notice before she had to leave the hotel she had been living in for three months.

“It was very sudden and unexpected,” she said. “We received letters under our doors that we were going to be moving to Citywest without any thought about our children attending school or those with jobs.

“I was very surprised. We were living in the Address for three months and we became familiar with the area.

“There was a playground, school, church, shops and our Ukrainian Community Centre on Vicar Street. Everything was very close to us.

“I went into the Address today to collect a letter from reception and it was nice to be back. I was talking to all the staff because after three months they felt like family to me.”

Ms Shapoval said the transfer happened because the Department of Children needed the space for international protection applicants.

“We were moved to Citywest, which is an amazing hotel with over 700 bedrooms, but it is very far from everything,” she said.

“The week we moved, my son couldn’t go to his sports lessons and his classmate started crying because they weren’t going to see each other any more. It is very difficult when they have made friends.”

Ms Shapoval had been waiting to hear back from the Teaching Council of Ireland to be approved to work in St Joseph’s.

Due to the move, she began to think she would have to give up the job opportunity and move her son to a different school because it is a two-hour commute from Citywest.

After explaining the situation to the principal of St Joseph’s, he helped her find accommodation closer to the school.

“I am one of the lucky ones, I only lived in the Citywest for a week, but a lot of my friends are still living there,” Ms Shapoval said. “They have to commute with their children every morning and evening.

“The children have to wake up at 6am for school and don’t get home until 4pm. It takes all day, and you can see how tired they are.”

Ms Shapoval said the move added stress to their already difficult situation, adding that there had been a lot of packing and unpacking involved and it was hard to settle when you did not know whether you would be moved again.

Earlier this month, the Government agreed to lease the Citywest hotel for two years to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. It can accommodate 2,000 people.

While this will give displaced Ukrainian families more permanent accommodation, it means they will have to leave the areas with which they have become familiar and where they have made friends.

Speaking earlier this month, Seán Reid, the commercial director of the Address Collective Hotel Group, said the decision to relocate the Ukrainian families was made by the Department of Children, and the hotel had had no say in whether families could remain there.