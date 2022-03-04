Ukrainian refugees could be accommodated in quick-build modular homes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested Ireland take in more than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photo Agency

The Government is considering using State land for factory-made modular homes which could be swiftly built in case of “very significant” numbers of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland.

Hotels will still be the “first port of call” for Ukrainian refugees, a high level meeting of ministers and top civil servants was told.

A meeting of senior ministers and their secretary generals heard contingency plans are being made for one of the State’s largest ever humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian people.

The Government has experience contracting hotels at short notice, as it previously did for mandatory hotel quarantine.

Top officials and ministers also agreed that health and education supports will be needed for some refugees.

Arrangements will be put in place to take up offers of “practical assistance” from people across the country and a range of scenarios will be developed over the coming weeks which will inform Government policy.

One source said “innovative responses” will be needed to tackle strict sanctions which will affect inflation and critical supply chains.

Energy supply and cost will be especially affected, it is understood.

There will also be weekly meetings of secretaries-general of departments where developments will be monitored and plans put in place if necessary.

Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war will be able to enter the country from today under the new EU directive which gives them temporary protection.

The directive, which was decided on by ministers at European level, means Ukrainians will be like “temporary EU citizens” with the rights to work, study and access childcare. The permission would also provide an immediate right of access to the labour market, housing, social welfare, healthcare, education, training and other supports.

The protection will last initially for one year but it may be extended to three.

It is not yet known how many refugees will arrive but Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is “very possible” that well over 20,000 people may seek safety here.

The exact number of Ukrainian refugees which will be taken in by Ireland is set to be decided in the coming weeks, it is understood.

Ireland has already put in place visa waivers for Ukrainian citizens which, as of yesterday evening, has seen 450 people come into the country from Ukraine.

The conditions of the temporary directive will also apply to those people.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee attended the top-level meeting in Brussels, not ruling out direct provision for refugees but telling RTÉ news afterwards that “temporary accommodation” may be established.

She said “thousands of people” have offered accommodation to people fleeing the war.

“This is beyond anything we’ve had to respond to,” she said.

“We won’t prevent people from coming to Ireland, we’ll do everything we can to support every single person coming to Ireland.”