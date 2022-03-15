A Limerick man working with the Concern charity in Ukraine has told how traumatised refugees arriving at its borders with their frightened children have no idea where to go next and are very vulnerable as a result.

Kieran McConville is working with the aid group as part of an assessment team gathering information and looking at how best to meet the needs of refugees fleeing to bordering countries.

“Initially the people that we met at all of the various different borders were people who had the means to leave and who had somewhere to go,” Mr McConville told the Irish Independent.

“There is a big diaspora of Ukrainian people in Europe – in Poland and Germany and in various different countries. And so these would have been people who had family connections and they would have had the means to go to them.

“What we’ve seen in recent days is that the profile of people coming through has changed. People are less well off economically. More are being forced to leave by circumstances in terms of the conflict that’s happening in the different cities.

“I was at the train station in Lviv yesterday and there are many thousands of people transiting through there and I spoke to quite a number of them through the translator, and quite a number of them I spoke to didn’t really have a plan. They didn’t really know where they were going.

“They generally figured they were going to the border, but didn’t have a plan after that. They are basically hoping for the best.

“At that train station we learned yesterday there’s big billboards with QR codes for people to get all the information they need about what documents they need, where they need to go to get information, where the trains are, where the bunkers are in the event of air raids. So it’s really an incredible sort of civic effort here in Ukraine.

“Most people obviously don’t want to leave their homes, and a lot of people stayed or had every intention of staying, but you get to the point, especially if you have family and kids, where you just don’t think it’s safe to stay.

“We’ve spoken to a lot of women who have crossed the border with children literally just within a few minutes of saying goodbye to their husbands. Young kids obviously aren’t really sure what’s going on, they’re waving goodbye to their dads and that’s obviously a very traumatic experience for people.

“People are trying to figure out where to go next or whether they’ll stay. People were thinking about staying around Lviv and then there was that incident near the border (where a nearby town was targeted by Russian troops). We heard it the other night in the distance.

“There were sirens maybe 50km away. But that definitely impacted people. Probably more so the people who are coming from other places who were going to stay here but now they feel unsafe. A lot of people have decided to move on. It’s making them nervous.

“We’ve been going to Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania, and we were in Poland.

“And now we’ve come across to Ukraine. We try to get a feel for what’s going on and what’s needed or what’s going to be needed,” he added.

“I would say in general Ukrainian people are very proud and very determined. The people who have experienced this, who have experienced the conflict first hand, are definitely traumatised.

“I’ve met a lot of people who are traumatised and that’s another issue facing people anywhere in something like this – the psychological impacts of having to get up and leave your home and do so under fire.

“Even though there was a lot of warning about what was going to happen before the invasion actually went ahead, almost everybody I’ve spoken to says they didn’t think it was going to happen, and they were taken by surprise.

“There’s almost a sense of disbelief. People literally picked up and left with whatever they could put up in a backpack.

“Breaking up a family unit is serious. However, again and again, all over the world the resilience and strength of women in times of conflict is really impressive, and people are being strong for their kids.

“Women and mothers will be making like nothing’s wrong. They will try to make things normal as possible for their kids,” said Mr McConville.

He said Concern was part of an alliance of a number of organisations from different European countries.

“The whole range of help basically involves support for displaced people within Ukraine, which may include anything from food to items like blankets and that kind of stuff.

“Also, very importantly, cash supports for people. Once you put the right systems in place, the most effective way to support people is to give them the means to get what they need for themselves rather than somebody from outside deciding what people need.

“And if people are displaced inside their own country, you’re going to have to also provide some support for those communities.

“You could have a town that has suddenly doubled in size trying to support people. It’s a hugely fluid situation. So we’re just trying to make sure that we target the right people in the right way that is effective,” he added.

