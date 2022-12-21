| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Joe Biden and address US Congress as war rages on

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP

Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and E Eduardo Castillo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Most Watched

Privacy