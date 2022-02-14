Ukrainian president asks Biden to visit and ‘send a powerful signal’ to Russia

US President Joe Biden has been invited to visit Ukraine “soon” in a bid to send a signal to Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued the invitation when he spoke to Mr Biden by phone yesterday as tensions continue to rise over massive Russian troop build-ups on the border. Washington – while keeping open the diplomatic channels that have so far failed to ease the crisis – has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

Moscow denies any such plans and has accused the West of “hysteria”.

“I’m convinced that your arrival in Kiev in the coming days, which are crucial for stabilising the situation, will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation,” Mr Zelensky told Mr Biden.

The White House declined to comment on the invitation but the US yesterday reaffirmed its pledge to defend “every inch” of Nato territory.

Some airlines cancelled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from Nato members yesterday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of US warnings of possible invasion within days.

The White House said both agreed to keep pushing deterrence and diplomacy to try to stave off a feared Russian military offensive.

The Biden administration has become increasingly outspoken about its concerns that Russia will stage an incident in the coming days that would create a false pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

US and European intelligence findings in recent days have sparked worries that Russia may try to target a scheduled Ukrainian military exercise slated for tomorrow in eastern Ukraine to launch such a “false-flag operation”, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

American intelligence officials believe targeting the military exercise is just one of multiple options that Russia has weighed as a possibility for a false-flag operation.

The White House has underscored that they do not know with certainty if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a final determination to launch an invasion.

Moscow’s forces are massing on Ukraine’s north, east and south in what the Kremlin insists are military exercises.

Last night the BBC reported that Ukraine had called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops.

He said the “next step” was requesting a meeting within the next 48 hours for “transparency” about Russia’s plans.

Mr Kuleba said Ukraine had, on Friday, demanded answers from Russia under the rules of the Vienna Document, an agreement about security issues adopted by the members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes Russia. “If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfil its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all,” he said.

A US official updated the Biden administration’s estimate for how many Russian forces are now staged near Ukraine’s borders to more than 130,000, up from the more than 100,000 the US has previously cited publicly.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly played down the US warnings, questioning the statements in recent days that Russia could be planning to invade as soon as midweek. “We understand all the risks, we understand that there are risks,” he said in a broadcast on Saturday. “If you, or anyone else, has additional information regarding a 100pc Russian invasion starting on the 16th, please forward that information to us.”

But while Mr Zelensky has urged against panic that he fears could undermine Ukraine’s economy, he and his civilian and military leaders are also preparing defences and receiving arms from the US and other Nato members. A military cargo aircraft carrying US-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition from Nato member Lithuania landed yesterday.