Ukrainian photographer found dead near Kyiv

A photograph taken by Maksim Levin in March of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine. Photo: Maksim Levin/Reuters

Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin in the Donetsk region of Ukraine in January. Photo: Stanislav Kozliuk/Reuters

A prominent Ukrainian photographer who went missing last month in a combat zone near his country's capital has been found dead.

Maks Levin was killed by two bullets allegedly fired by the Russian military, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Levin's body was found in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday.

The 40-year-old worked for many Ukrainian and international publications.

He had been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

An investigation into his death has been launched.