Ukrainian outrage after missile strike, but Black Sea grain deal in sight

A man places flowers at the site of the Russian cruise missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Liza Dmitrieva (4) was killed in a Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Photo: LogoClub Children's Center/Handout via Reuters

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs searched through the debris yesterday in a central Ukrainian city looking for people still missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others.

Russian forces, meanwhile, pounded other sites in a push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften the unbending morale of its leaders, civilians and troops as the war nears the five-month mark.

Thursday’s cruise missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, launched from a Russian submarine, were the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24.

Even as the fighting raged, Russia noted signs of progress in talks on a possible deal to allow Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain through the Black Sea to help feed a world facing higher food prices.

Alluding to talks in Istanbul this week among Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov said a final document had been prepared and Russian proposals to help ease grain shipments through Ukrainian ports have been “largely supported” by other participants.

He said work on a document called the “Black Sea Initiative” was set to be completed “in the nearest time”.

The Russian proposal would allow shipments of food “while excluding the use of those logistical chains for the deliveries of weapons and military equipment” to Ukraine. Lt Gen Konashenkov also said the plan seeks to “prevent any provocations”.

About 22 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine because of the war.

It was the most extensive Russian comment yet on the grain talks, which mostly involved military officials.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia and Ukraine had taken “a critical step” to ensuring exports of the desperately needed grain to help ease a global food crisis, but said more technical work toward finalising a deal was needed.

Read More

Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, but Russian forces regularly fire on targets in many other parts of the country too.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said yesterday that Russian forces had conducted more than 17,000 strikes on civilian targets during the war, killing thousands of fighters and civilians and driving millions from their homes.

The invasion has also rippled through the world economy by hiking prices and hindering exports of key Ukrainian and Russian products including grain, fuel and fertiliser.

At least 73 people, including four children, remained hospitalised and 18 people were missing after Thursday’s strike, said Oleksandr Kutovyi, of the emergency service in the Vinnytsia region.

Search teams were working at two sites yesterday – an office building with a medical centre and a concert hall near an outdoor recreation area where mothers with children often stroll.

Vinnytsia governor Serhiy Borzov said only 10 people among the dead had been identified so far.

“Russia deliberately hit civilians and all those responsible for the crime must be brought to account,” he said, denouncing the “barbaric behaviour by Russia that tramples on humanitarian law”.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, of the Ukrainian president’s office, said three missiles were used.

“There is no answer to the question why yesterday, and why in Vinnytsia,” he said. “We expect every second and minute that this could happen in any corner of Ukraine.”

After initial silence following the strikes on Vinnytsia, Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday its forces had struck an officers’ club, which the concert hall was known for in Soviet times.

A defence ministry spokesman said the Kalibr cruise missiles landed as “that military facility hosted a meeting between Ukrainian air force command and representatives of foreign weapons suppliers”.

He said attendees were discussing prospective supplies of warplanes and weapons as well as work to repair Ukrainian aircraft.

“Participants of the meeting were eliminated in the strike,” he said.

His claim could not be independently verified. Ukrainian authorities have insisted the site had nothing to do with the military.

Ukraine’s presidential office said yesterday 26 civilians were killed and 190 were wounded by Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours. They included three other victims in the Donetsk region, which along with neighbouring Luhansk – nearly totally controlled by Russian forces – makes up the broader Donbas region.

“The situation in Donetsk is exacerbating every day, and civilians must leave because the Russian army is using scorched-earth tactics,” Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

It appeared the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were next in line for Russian forces, but it was not clear when the push could begin.

Elsewhere, authorities in Mykolayiv said there were at least 10 explosions in the southern city overnight, and accused Russia of hitting universities.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv’s military administration, posted a video of smoke rising after the strikes.

Separately, the Russian news agency Tass, citing Russian-backed separatists, said yesterday that two civilians were killed and six injured after Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a bus terminal in the city of Donetsk a day earlier.