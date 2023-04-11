| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Ukrainian officials deny rethinking counteroffensive after US intel leak

Russians use ‘scorched earth tactics’ in Bakhmut

Locals collecting scrap metal from a downed military plane near Kharkiv. Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters Expand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Locals collecting scrap metal from a downed military plane near Kharkiv. Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

Locals collecting scrap metal from a downed military plane near Kharkiv. Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

/

Locals collecting scrap metal from a downed military plane near Kharkiv. Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

Pavel Polityuk

Russian forces pressed attacks on frontline cities in eastern Ukraine yesterday , while Ukrainian officials played down a report that Kyiv is amending some plans for a counter-offensive due to a leak of classified US documents.

The Russians were pounding Ukrainian positions around besieged Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region and other cities and towns with air strikes and artillery barrages, Kyiv said.

Most Watched

Privacy