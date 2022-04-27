Ukrainian official says series of blasts in southern Russia are ‘karma’ for Moscow’s invasion

Russia reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot today, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.

Without directly admitting that Ukraine was responsible, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said it was natural that Russian regions where fuel and weapons are stored were learning about "demilitarisation".

The use of that word was a pointed reference to Moscow's stated objective for the nine-week-old war in Ukraine, which it calls a special military operation to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

"If you (Russians) decide to massively attack another country, massively kill everyone there, massively crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to enable the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid," Podolyak said.

The blasts on Wednesday followed a major fire this week at a Russian oil storage facility in the Bryansk region near the border.

Earlier this month, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters, which a top Kyiv security official denied, and opening fire on several villages in the province.

The incidents have exposed Russian vulnerabilities in areas close to Ukraine that are vital to its military logistics chains.

In the latest incidents, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a fire at an ammunition depot had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Kursk, another province that borders Ukraine, said explosions had also been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday and that they were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.

He later said that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted in the sky over the Kursk region, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

In Voronezh, the administrative centre of another southern province, TASS news agency cited an emergencies ministry official as saying that two blasts had been heard and the authorities were investigating.

Regional governor Alexander Gusev said in the morning that an air defence system had detected and destroyed a small reconnaissance drone.

Russia said it was sending investigators to Kursk and Voronezh regions to document what it calls "illegal actions by the Ukrainian army".

Ukraine's Podolyak said it was not possible to "sit out" the Russian invasion. "And therefore, the disarmament of the Belgorod and Voronezh killers' warehouses is an absolutely natural process. Karma is a cruel thing," he said.

Meanwhile Russian soldiers are forcing civilians to dig mass graves and bury the dead in exchange for food and water, the mayor of Mariupol has claimed.

The revelation came as Vladimir Putin appeared to reject a UN proposal to evacuate civilians from the city’s besieged Azovstal steel works and reiterated demands that the Ukrainian soldiers holding out there surrender.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, asked the Russian president at a meeting in the Kremlin last night to consider a joint UN and Red Cross effort to evacuate the civilians from bunkers and cellars inside the steelworks.

Putin replied: “Yes we hear from the Ukrainian side there are civilians… If this is so, the servicemen of the Ukrainian army must release them – or they are acting as terrorists, like Isis in Syria.”

The exchange came after a third mass grave was discovered near the port city of Mariupol, where it is estimated 20,000 civilians have been killed. Satellite images of the village of Staryi Krym show that a trench which measured up to 64m on March 24 had been extended to 183m two weeks later.

Vadim Boichenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said the findings had been confirmed by villagers conscripted to help bury the dead.

The soldiers inside Azovstal have previously refused to surrender, saying they fear being killed, and have asked to be evacuated to a third country instead.

Putin said he wanted peace talks to succeed but he would not discuss “security” with Ukraine until it received “territorial guarantees” over Crimea and Donbas. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

