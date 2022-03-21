A seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Let It Go in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed live in Poland.

Amelia Anisovych was recorded performing the song from Disney film Frozen, while sheltering from a Russian attack, in a video that has since attracted millions of views.

Amelia is now in Poland with her grandmother and siblings after fleeing Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war.

Read More

She took to the stage on Sunday night to perform the Ukrainian national anthem in front of thousands of people at the Atlas Arena in Łódź.

The concert, titled “Together with Ukraine”, saw some of the biggest names in Ukraine and Poland perform in aid of Polish Humanitarian Action.

The stars in attendance included Daria Zawialow, Igo, Dagadana, Jerry Heil and Marcin Wyrostek.

Amelia earlier told BBC Breakfast she wanted to thank people who “enjoyed my singing”.

She said: “I practise singing every day in the morning, afternoon and evening... it has always been my dream to sing.”

The video was originally shared online by Marta Smekhova who was also in the bunker.

She said the heartfelt performance stunned everyone... “from the first word, there was complete silence… everyone listened to a song by this girl who was just beaming light”.

Actress Idina Menzel – who played Elsa, the character who performs the song in the film Frozen – saw the video and tweeted: “We see you. We really, really see you”.

Read More

© Evening Standard