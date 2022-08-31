Ukrainian forces launch counter-offensive against Russia positions as Kyiv’s big push to take Kherson back begins

Smoke rose through the heat haze above the city of Kherson while Ukrainian soldiers rode tracked vehicles across unharvested fields as a long-expected counter-offensive got under way.

Ukraine’s government reported heavy fighting on its southern front but refused to give details, leaving observers to rely on snippets of social media footage to build a picture of Kyiv’s most ambitious operation since the war began.

“Anyone want to know what our plans are? You won’t hear specifics from any truly responsible person. Because this is war,” Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president said in a nightly address.

One video that did emerge showed heavily armed men with Ukrainian yellow tactical recognition armbands riding on armoured vehicles. Another showed a similar column driving through wheat fields.

Footage also emerged of daylight rocket strikes on the pontoon ferry the Russians set up next to the damaged Antonovsky road bridge over the Dnipro river. Another showed smoke rising and the sound of fire fight in a suburb.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-installed regional government in Kherson, later claimed Ukrainian spies and “saboteurs” had been killed and that the city remained secure.

Ukraine’s Southern Command claimed Russia lost 82 soldiers and 30 pieces of equipment, including two tanks, three MLRS and an S-300 rocket system on the first day of the attack.

The Russian ministry of defence claimed the Ukrainian assault had failed with losses of up to 1,200 men. Neither claim could be corroborated.

But reports from Ukrainian and Russian sources both suggest Ukraine had attacked at multiple points and intensified precision missile strikes, including for the first time using Himars rockets against frontline positions.

Rybar, a widely read pro-Russian military Telegram channel, said Ukraine had attacked in four main axes: towards Kherson itself along the coast and the highway from Mykolayiv; on the west side of the Inhulets river near a place called Blagodatnoe; on the eastern bank of the Inhulets; and on the very northern edge of the pocket around the village of Vysokopilia.

The account could not be immediately confirmed but it broadly correlated with other reports and data from Firms, Nasa’s fire-monitoring service.

Ukrainian sources told CNN that four villages on the coast to the west of Kherson – Novodmytrivka, Arkhanhel’s’ke, Tomyna Balka and Pravdyne – had been liberated.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to the president, said Russian defence lines had been breached but that the operation would “not be quick or easy” and was intended to “grind the enemy”.

Rybar acknowledged some Ukrainian gains but claimed they had been beaten back in several places, suffering heavy losses of tanks and infantry.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update that Ukraine had “increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across southern Ukraine” but that it was not yet possible to assess the extent of Ukrainian advances.

The reports are consistent enough to conclude the offensive “is a big push”.

“We have not seen anything like that from the Ukraine side in this war,” said Kirill Mikhailov of Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent research group focusing on the Russian military.

“In this war you rarely see anyone take more than one village in a day, and here you are talking about multiple villages in multiple directions in a single day. So the tempo of the first day is impressive. We have yet to see if it will be sustained,” he said.

Ukrainian forces had broken through the first layer of Russia’s defences in Kherson but still had a second and third to reach the city’s perimeter, a source in intelligence said.

The second layer, they said, was tougher than the first in that it consisted of mechanised and more mobile units.

Ukraine has for weeks been striking the three bridges over the Dnipro in an effort to isolate the Kherson garrison. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

