| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Ukrainian forces launch counter-attack against Russians in bid to keep Bakhmut supply route open

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the frontline near Bakhmut. Photo: Roman Chop Expand

Close

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the frontline near Bakhmut. Photo: Roman Chop

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the frontline near Bakhmut. Photo: Roman Chop

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the frontline near Bakhmut. Photo: Roman Chop

Joe Barnes

Ukrainian forces have launched a counter-attack south-west of Bakhmut to push Russian troops away from the last remaining supply route to the besieged city, according to Western analysts.

Geolocated footage shared on social media appeared to show Ukrainian troops in a position once occupied by mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group in the settlement of Ivanovske, almost four miles from the centre of the salt-mining town.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy