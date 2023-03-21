Ukrainian forces launch counter-attack against Russians in bid to keep Bakhmut supply route open

Ukrainian forces have launched a counter-attack south-west of Bakhmut to push Russian troops away from the last remaining supply route to the besieged city, according to Western analysts.

Geolocated footage shared on social media appeared to show Ukrainian troops in a position once occupied by mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group in the settlement of Ivanovske, almost four miles from the centre of the salt-mining town.

The offensive move by Kyiv’s armed forces pushed the Russians further away from the T0504 highway, which has been called “the highway of life” because of its importance to the troops in Bakhmut.

The counter-attack came as authoritative Russian military bloggers raised concerns over Moscow’s ability to resist an imminent offensive by Ukraine.

Russian sources speculated over whether Kyiv was about to launch an offensive near Bakhmut after footage emerged of a column of Ukrainian armoured vehicles driving along the highway around 13 miles from the Donetsk town.

“Russians entered the southwestern parts of Bakhmut and operated around the WOG petrol station,” Rochan Consulting, an independent military analysis firm, said.

“Attacks were pushed back on Ivanovske or generally along the T0504 road linking Bakhmut with Konstantinovka.”

Footage of the counter-attack appeared to show Ukrainian troops in an area of land close to the Siverskyi Donets canal.

At least three bodies belonging to Russian soldiers were spotted on the heavily mined battlefield, littered with anti-tank devices, and an abandoned Wagner foxhole.

“The growing Russian discussions about an imminent Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Bakhmut area suggest that Russian sources are increasingly uncertain about the Russian military’s ability to maintain the initiative around Bakhmut,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War said.​

Russia has been attempting to encircle Ukrainian troops defending Bakhmut for weeks, in what is now the longest running battle since Moscow began its invasion last year.

Kyiv, against the advice of its Western allies, has refused to surrender the town, which is of little tactical importance but now holds huge symbolic significance.