Ukrainian fire station attacked hours ahead of Kremlin ceasefire

Russian artillery hit a fire station in Kherson in north-east Ukraine yesterday , killing a fireman just hours before the start of a Kremlin-ordered ceasefire to mark the Orthodox Christmas.

Sporadic shelling also continued across the eastern Donbas region after midday, the

supposed start of the first countrywide ceasefire since Russia’s full-scale invasion last February.

Speaking about the strike on the fire station, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the

Ukrainian interior ministry, said: “Russia announces a ceasefire at noon and hurries to strike in the morning. This is some next-level cynicism.”

Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, ordered the 36-hour ceasefire for the traditional Christmas holiday which is celebrated by both and Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders have dismissed it as a ruse by the Kremlin to rest its soldiers and undermine Ukrainian battlefield momentum.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco: “When the aggressor talks of a ceasefire, I think the response that comes to us all is scepticism in the face of such hypocrisy.”

Analysts also said the Kremlin may have ordered a ceasefire to distract its subjects from another embarrassing battlefield setback.

A Ukrainian artillery strike on an army barracks in Makiivka, a town next to rebel-held Donetsk, on New Year’s Eve may have killed up to 400 soldiers.

Even the Russian ministry of defence, usually reticent about casualty figures, has said that 89 soldiers were killed in the attack.

Russia’s influential military bloggers have accused the Kremlin of incompetence and of trying to shift blame for the attack on to the dead soldiers, mainly men from Samara conscripted into the Russian army during an unpopular mobilisation, by claiming they gave their positions away by using banned mobile phones.

One Russian military blogger quoted an unnamed source who said the commanders of the destroyed unit had admitted under interrogation that they were at “a separate New Year’s feast” when the Ukrainian artillery struck.

Russian officer incompetence and contempt for their juniors have been a hallmark of this campaign, undermining Russia’s military progress and chipping away at public confidence in the Kremlin and Putin’s so-called “special military operation”.

Separately, after a telephone conversation with Mr Zelensky, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed Germany would send Ukraine more military aid.

Mr Scholz said Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, some of the most powerful weapons pledged by the West to Ukraine, would be handed over by the end of March. ​

Western military intelligence and technological intervention has helped tip momentum away from Russia’s invading forces to Ukraine.

In the initial stages of the war, shoulder-mounted anti-tank missiles slowed Russia’s advance on Kyiv and over the summer US Himars long-range artillery destroyed Russian supply depots.

The infantry fighting vehicles and the Patriot missiles are expected to be the next stage in Ukraine’s strategy.