Ukrainian fire station attacked hours ahead of Kremlin ceasefire

An emergency worker passes the body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Libkos/AP Expand

James Kilner in Kyiv

Russian artillery hit a fire station in Kherson in north-east Ukraine yesterday , killing a fireman just hours before the start of a Kremlin-ordered ceasefire to mark the Orthodox Christmas.

Sporadic shelling also continued across the eastern Donbas region after midday, the
supposed start of the first countrywide ceasefire since Russia’s full-scale invasion last February.

