The Ukrainian Embassy has said Ireland is “literally at the forefront of European countries" when it comes to providing "overwhelming and practical support" for its people.

In a tweet sent this evening, the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: “Undoubtedly, Ireland is at the forefront within the EU and beyond providing essential support for Ukraine in all possible ways.”

Both President Zelensky and Prime Minister Shmygal are also “unequivocal and clear” on this, according to RTÉ News.

The Embassy said in a statement: “We would like to pay special tribute to the people of Ireland for their huge response, generosity, hospitality and willingness to grant protection for the Ukrainians.

"We look forward to hearing more messages from the President of Ukraine on the 6th April when he addresses the Houses of the Oireachtas.”

Grateful to our Irish partners for joining the Group of Friends of Accountability today. Undoubtedly, Ireland is at the forefront within the EU and beyond providing essential support for Ukraine in all possible ways 🇺🇦🇮🇪 @simoncoveney https://t.co/Ewu0MDPOaJ — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 25, 2022

This comes as Tasoieach Micheál Martin today rejected suggestions that President Zelensky believes Ireland is less than supportive of his country’s fight for survival.

Read More

Addressing an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels via videolink, President Zelensky reserved special praise for Poland and the three Baltic member states – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – for their full-on support of his country’s resistance to the Russian invasion.

He suggested EU kingpins France and Germany could do more to help.

Mr Zelensky finished his round-up of how he perceives member states to be supporting Ukrainian by saying: "Luxembourg – we understand each other. Cyprus – I really believe you are with us. Italy – thank you for your support! Spain – we’ll find common ground. Belgium – we will find arguments. Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I'm sure of it.

Then he addressed Ireland as follows: “Ireland – well, almost."

This suggested that the under-pressure Ukrainian leader felt this country was not offering enough support.

On his way into day two of the summit, the Taoiseach rejected suggestions Ireland had been "singled out".

“That wouldn’t have been my read of it. He was actually talking in terms of the European perspective. I wouldn’t have taken the same slant that some may be taking from it,” Mr Martin told reporters.

The Taoiseach further insisted that his conversations with President Zelensky had been good and positive. “I spoke to him last week and he was very strongly in praise of the Irish contribution, both from a humanitarian perspective and also in terms of our clear support for Ukraine’s application to join the European union,” Mr Martin said.

“And he thanked me personally for my own personal commitment to that. So I’m not going to surmise in terms of whatever particular take you would take from the use of the word ‘almost’ or ‘practically’ – and I wouldn’t overstate that, to be frank.”