| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ukrainian army’s heroic stand at Azovstal steelworks is worthy of a place in military history

A woman who says she is the wife of a Ukrainian service member who had been inside of the besieged Azovstal steelworks takes part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters Expand

Close

A woman who says she is the wife of a Ukrainian service member who had been inside of the besieged Azovstal steelworks takes part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A woman who says she is the wife of a Ukrainian service member who had been inside of the besieged Azovstal steelworks takes part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A woman who says she is the wife of a Ukrainian service member who had been inside of the besieged Azovstal steelworks takes part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Roland Oliphant

Troy. Leningrad. The Alamo. The defence of Azovstal and Mariupol will be added to the list of history’s most bitterly fought, painful sieges. But was it worth it?

The Ukrainian government and military are insisting that the defenders of the Azovstal steelworks succeeded in tying down Russian forces that could have been used elsewhere.

Most Watched

Privacy