Ukrainian army’s heroic stand at Azovstal steelworks is worthy of a place in military history

Troy. Leningrad. The Alamo. The defence of Azovstal and Mariupol will be added to the list of history’s most bitterly fought, painful sieges. But was it worth it?

The Ukrainian government and military are insisting that the defenders of the Azovstal steelworks succeeded in tying down Russian forces that could have been used elsewhere.

“They did not allow the enemy to transfer groups of up to 17 battalion tactical groups (BTGs) – about 20,000 personnel – to other areas,” a Ukrainian army spokesman said in a statement yesterday morning.

Specifically, Azovstal stopped the Russians capturing Zaporizhzhya or closing their encirclement in the Donbas, he added.

An Azov regiment commander made the same claim as he announced the withdrawal.

Western officials believe Russia committed 120-125 BTGs to its initial invasion of Ukraine in February. Although those claims are partly intended to soften the blow of defeat, they have merit.

But there are two other significant strategic implications of the end of this most extraordinary stand.

The first is morale; the defence of Mariupol became a symbol of wider Ukrainian resistance. Its final loss will be seized on by Russian propaganda as a victory.

That is why the Ukrainian military and government are refusing to call the fall of Azovstal a surrender. It is, they insist, an “evacuation”.

Plus, the deal cut with the Russians included strict conditions, including a promise from the Russians not to release footage.

The second relates to Vladimir Putin’s key war aims. On April 21, Putin effectively declared the battle for Mariupol won and told Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, in a staged-for-the-cameras meeting, to cancel the “pointless” assault on the last defenders in Azovstal.

“Seal it off so that not even a fly comes through,” he said.

A look at the map was enough to show why that was not really an option. Russia’s strategic goal on the Azov Sea coast was to open a land-corridor from the Russian mainland to Crimea. The M14 coastal highway, the only road linking the Russian city of Rostov with Crimea, runs straight through Mariupol and literally under the shadow of Azovstal’s blast furnaces.

To really secure the land bridge, the steelworks had to fall. And the promise to halt offensive operations was broken almost as soon as it was made.

So, at immense cost and after great delay, Putin can finally say he has achieved one of his reduced war aims. The others, however, remain elusive. The victory is entirely pyrrhic.

Read More

History offers interesting lessons about the significance of this battle for the rest of the war. Comparisons have already been made between Azovstal and Brest Fortress, the border fort in what is now western Belarus, which was one of the first Soviet positions attacked by the Nazis in 1941.

Although the fort was quickly overrun, a hardcore of hopelessly outnumbered Red Army soldiers held out for eight days, using deep tunnels to resist repeated German assaults.

Like the Russians at Azovstal, the Germans found it impossible to root out the defence with infantry and had to resort to massive Luftwaffe air strikes to break resistance.

There are tales of lone hold-outs surviving in the tunnels for more than a month. But despite their undoubted heroism, inflated to legendary degree by post-war Soviet propaganda, the last stand at Brest had little impact on the progress of the Nazi invasion.

A better comparison could be the 1941 siege of Tobruk, when Australian, Indian, Polish, Czech and British troops held an isolated Libyan port against Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps for months, denying the Germans a key resupply port for their assault on Egypt.

But the Rats of Tobruk were resupplied by sea and eventually relieved by a British counter-­offensive.

A closer, and most tantalising parallel, may come from an earlier siege.

In the spring of 1800, a French army under Andre Massena was besieged in Genoa by an Austrian force that outnumbered them more than two to one.

Like the defenders of Mariupol, they were surrounded by both land and sea, with no hope of relief or resupply. Like the defenders of Azovstal, they refused to surrender even as they ran low on food, ammunition and medical supplies.

After two months of siege and a plague outbreak, a starving Massena finally agreed to withdraw. But, while the Austrians had been focused on capturing Genoa, Napoleon had raised a new army, marched south and crossed the Alps. Eight days after Genoa fell, he defeated them at the battle of Marengo.

The Austrian chief of staff remarked that the campaign was really won “in front of Genoa”. Could the defenders of Mariupol have done the same for Ukraine?

The war still hangs in the balance. Some Western officials are already describing it as a “stalemate”. Others have warned of a grinding war of attrition that could last years.

And yet, Russia’s Donbas offensive has clearly run out of steam. The planned encirclement of Donbas never materialised, and a Ukrainian counter-offensive near Kharkiv now threatens the Russian supply lines to Izyum.

Mikhail Khodarenok, a Russian military analyst, warned on a state television talk show that Ukraine is poised to mobilise up to a million men.

If they can push the Russians back to the border, future historians will study how a handful of men and women in the tunnels of Azovstal bought the time for one of the most remarkable military reversals in history.