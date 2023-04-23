| 9.5°C Dublin

latest Ukrainian army crosses Dnipro river for first time

Russian forces ‘packing up’ on other side of river

A Ukrainian soldier writes a message on a howitzer shell on the front line in the Donetsk region. Photo: Reuters/Anna Kudriavtseva Expand

A Ukrainian soldier writes a message on a howitzer shell on the front line in the Donetsk region. Photo: Reuters/Anna Kudriavtseva

James Kilner

Ukrainian soldiers have crossed the Dnipro river for the first time since the early days of the invasion and built positions that could be used to launch attacks deeper into Russia-occupied territory, analysts have said.

The crossing of the river, which has marked the front line since Russian forces retreated from Kherson city in November, comes days after reports of a partial Russian retreat in the area.

