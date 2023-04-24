| 5.4°C Dublin

Ukrainian army crosses Dnipro ahead of strike into territory held by Russia

A man cries next to the grave of his friend, a Ukrainian serviceman, at the Kryvyi Rih cemetery in eastern Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP Expand

James Kilner

Ukrainian soldiers have crossed the Dnipro for the first time since the early days of the invasion and built positions that could be used to launch attacks deeper into Russia-occupied territory, analysts have said.

The crossing of the river, which has marked the front line since Russian forces retreated from Kherson city in November, comes days after reports of a partial Russian retreat in the area.

