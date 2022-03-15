Ukrainian ambassador says her mother tells her daily: ‘Hopefully we’ll be alive tomorrow’

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko has told how her mother tells her everyday: ‘Hopefully we will be alive tomorrow,” as she reveals thousands more refugees are expected to arrive in Ireland.

Ms Gerasko has spoken of her own personal pain and the fact her two elderly parents have refused to leave Ukraine.

“My parents are in Ukraine and they didn’t want to come to me,” Ms Gerasko told Morning Ireland on RTÉ 1.

Read More

“It’s very hard to talk to them everyday,” the ambassador said. “Every time, after a conversation with my parents, my mother says hopefully we will be alive tomorrow and can speak and hopefully we will meet. It’s very hard but they want to stay there.”

The ambassador said it was “hard to believe” the war was taking place in the 21st Century.

She said the city of Mariupol was “surrounded by the Russian military” and she told how a friend was looking for his missing sister in the city, via Facebook.

“It is hard to believe this situation is happening, this terrible, horrible war,” she said.

“We will never forget this, we will never forgive.”

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue but the ambassador said there had only been “intentions” to make “slight progress” on the issue of humanitarian corridors.

“We continue attempts to reach a cease fire at least,” she said.

Almost 6,000 Ukrainians have arrived into Ireland, so far and the ambassador said a campaign was to be targeted to alert people to the fact they can flee to Ireland visa free.

“We are so grateful to the Irish Government and the people,” she said. Ireland had provided a “warm welcome,” to Ukrainians, she added.

But moving to a foreign country for many Ukrainians, some who have no English and no link to Ireland, had proved difficult, she admitted.

Refugees had “many questions” she added, including how to enroll children in school and pre-school but the Ukrainian community, already living in Ireland, was attempting to help with translations and advice.

The next move was to help establish Ukrainian community centers, to allow people to meet and discuss their own situations, she said.

“It would be a good opportunity for newcomers to come and share their problems, to communicate with other Ukrainians,” she said.

“Many Ukrainians don't know they don’t need a visa to get to Ireland,” she added. “We will make an information campaign in the Ukraine media, I am sure many thousands will arrive.”