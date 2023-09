LATEST | Ukraine's Zelensky sacks wartime defence minister as Putin launches drone attack on Kyiv’s grain exporting port

Zelensky says he decided to replace Oleksii Reznikov Reznikov lobbied West for billions of dollars of aid His ministry faced graft allegations he called smears Replacement will be Rustem Umerov, privatisation fund head

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Tom Balmforth Today at 08:07