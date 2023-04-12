| 4.6°C Dublin

Ukraine’s outrage grows over video showing ‘soldier being beheaded’

The Kremlin called the footage ‘horrible’ but said it needed to be verified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By Samya Kullab and Hanna Arhiriova, Associated Press

Ukraine has launched an investigation into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

The video spread quickly online and drew outrage from officials in Kyiv including President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as international organisations.

