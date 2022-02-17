A tram is seen in the early morning along an empty street in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukraine's military on Thursday accused Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine of firing shells at a village in the Luhansk region, hitting a kindergarten.

The military said no injuries were caused.

Earlier Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

The reports come as Western officials are increasingly concerned by Russian claims that Ukraine’s government is plotting to attack the separatist-held east of the country.

Kiev denies any intention to launch military operations on Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been in separatist hands since war broke out in 2014, leaving 13,000 people dead.

Western officials fear Moscow will invade Ukraine after staging a “false flag” attack on the region.

Mikhail Popov, a deputy secretary of Russia’s security council, said yesterday that a Ukrainian provocation was “highly likely”.

“European nations will share responsibility for Kiev’s provocations against Donetsk and Luhansk that are highly likely to go ahead, including those involving nationalist fighters and mercenaries,” he told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, also warned about a possible Ukrainian offensive. “The level of danger is still quite high,” he said.

“We point out to our counterpart that an offensive operation, an attempt to bring about a solution in the east by force, is quite possible. There is a distinct possibility of that. Kiev has already started a civil war in the country. We have seen precedents.”

Today Ukrainians come together in a day of national unity.

Meanwhile, the US has accused Russia of adding up to 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Moscow could drag out the crisis for months in an attempt to undermine Western unity.

Meanwhile, the US has accused Russia of adding up to 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Moscow could drag out the crisis for months in an attempt to undermine Western unity.

Moscow denies it has any plans to invade, and this week announced a pullback of some forces and weapons, but UK and US officials have cast doubt on the withdrawal.

The White House senior official, who spoke anonymously, said in addition to the 7,000 extra troops there had been a marked increase in false claims by Russians including reports of unmarked graves of civilians allegedly killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, said there have been sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital in the area.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, he said: “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine.

“This includes sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine’s borders. Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.”

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Ms Truss, who will this week visit Ukraine and Poland in a fresh show of support for allies, said there was no evidence Moscow was ready to pull back.

“We must not be lulled into a false sense of security by Russia claiming that some troops are returning to their barracks, while in fact the Russian military build-up shows no signs of slowing,” she said.

“We must have no illusions that Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more – if not months – subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity. This is a test of our mettle.”

Russian officials have blamed the West for stoking fears of renewed hostilities in the east by sending planeloads of sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government says it is simply receiving defensive weaponry.

“We are bolstering our defences every day but we are not planning any aggressive actions either in the east, in Crimea or anywhere else,” said Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister.

“There will not be any provocations on the part of Ukraine but we will offer a robust response to any attempts to provoke us.”

Asked about the Kremlin’s recurrent accusations against Kiev for allegedly harbouring plans to attack the east, Ned Price, the US State Department spokesman, said yesterday: “That’s precisely our concern. We know what happened in 2014. Russia used a pretext to advance against Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday said a “genocide” was ongoing in the Donbas region, and officials regularly claim to have discovered mass civilian graves.

Meanwhile, the leaders of France and Germany have reportedly been pushing Ukraine to implement the Minsk II peace accords, in what would amount to a major concession to the Kremlin.

Brokered by Paris and Berlin in 2015, the Minsk deal was intended to stop heavy fighting in the war between the Ukrainian government and Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Under its terms, Ukraine must offer broad autonomy to the separatist-controlled breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. But Russia must also withdraw its proxy forces from those regions.

Kiev has long argued that it cannot implement the deal as Russia has done nothing to comply with its own part of the bargain. Enacting it now, the government argues, would simply grant pro-Kremlin forces influence over its domestic and foreign policy.

The Minsk accords are, as a result, highly unpopular in Ukraine and previous attempts to enact them have seen widespread protest.

The Kyiv Independent yesterday quoted several Ukrainian government and diplomatic sources saying that both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had tried to push Kiev to show progress in complying with the Minsk accords, as they shuttled between Moscow and the Ukrainian capital.

Russia has given no sign that it will remove its proxies from Donetsk or Luhansk.

In the eight years since the conflict started, Russia has instead offered citizenship to more than 700,000 people in the Donetsk and Luhansk region, including the separatist leaders.

Britain has made little comment on the Minsk accords since the crisis began, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson instead stressing that Ukraine cannot be “dictated to” by world powers over its head. In a sign that the Ukrainian government is under pressure to capitulate and start implementing the deal without a Russian withdrawal, a senior official said yesterday that Kiev might consider putting the Minsk accords up to a nationwide vote.

“What is left for our president to do? Who can he rely on? On the Ukrainian people,” Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the 1+1 channel on Tuesday night.

Asked if a referendum is possible, Ms Vereshchuk said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky “allows for this possibility if there are no other options or tools left.”

