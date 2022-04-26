Ukraine’s long-range attacks highlight a fragility in Russia’s armour but such tactics are unlikely to win Kyiv the war

So far in this war, Ukraine has shown itself to be adept at long-range strikes against targets outside its borders.

From the sinking of the Moskva warship in the Black Sea to attacks inside Russia on rail lines and the fuel depot in Belgorod, supposedly by Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters, Kyiv’s forces have proved to be daring, operationally sound and aware of when to take risks.

Russia has preferred grinding on with more predictable tactics.

Moscow’s armour-led advance, increasingly starved of logistic support and prey to the anti-tank weapons supplied by Western donors, has been backed up by long-range missile strikes that have brought such misery to Ukraine’s civilian population.

That strategy failed in the north and is likely to result in a frustrating and expensive stalemate in the Donbas.

In contrast, two strikes on Sunday have renewed focus on apparent Ukrainian missile strikes and a possible covert operations inside Russia.

The blasts, at around 2am Moscow time, started large fires at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba facility in Bryansk, a regional capital about 110km from the Ukrainian border, owned by the oil pipeline company Transneft.

Russian state TV said the first explosion was at a civilian facility with about 10,000 tons of fuel. The second blast, about 15 minutes later, was thought to have been caused by a missile strike on the 120th Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

There was no official reaction from Ukraine, but it was suggested at least one of the facilities was struck by a Tochka-U ballistic missile, an ageing Soviet-designed weapon operated by both countries. Bryansk is well within range of the Tochka-U.

The attack coincided with reports from the governor of Russia’s Kursk region that air-defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian drones in the sky over the village of Borovskoye, about halfway between Bryansk and Belgorod, the scene of the April 1 attack.

If these were operated by Kyiv’s forces, they could have been conducting a reconnaissance of the area, or investigating Russian air defences, which have been found to be less secure than Moscow would wish.

Either possible mission speaks of a confidence and willingness on Ukraine’s part not to feel constrained by the Kremlin’s warning over escalatory action. After all, they’re fighting for their country’s existence.

Bryansk, about 100km inside Russia from Ukraine’s northern border, would likely be too far for any drones in Ukraine’s arsenal. It is more likely the strikes were by missile or attack helicopter.

Also of note, the death toll from the fire last Thursday that ripped through the Central Research Institute of the Russian Air and Space Forces in Tver, 180km north-west of Moscow, has risen to 17. This facility is thought to be central to the development of ballistic missiles such as the Iskander, which has caused such misery to the civilian population in Ukraine.

We will likely never know for certain if these events are accidents, sabotage by disgruntled Russian citizens or covert operations by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv has shown an impressive degree of operational security, preferring not to bask in the brief glory of military success, but it does possess several units that could have been deployed inside Russia.

The military’s SSO, or Special Operations Forces, were reorganised into a single special forces directorate in the Ministry of Defence in 2016. Its command is modelled on the British SAS and US Navy Seals.

Alfa, a unit answering to the SBU, Ukraine’s security service, has its roots in the Soviet special forces unit of the same name. It has been used domestically to fight organised crime but also holds in military operations.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky knows he is unlikely to win a toe-to-toe war with Russia.

Despite the flow of equipment from the West, the numbers are simply not there and are unlikely to be so anytime soon. A messy and unsatisfactory stalemate is increasingly likely.

All these deep raids so far have had tactical military as well as strategic messaging success.

It is however, a fine judgment for Kyiv to make as to which ones might be viewed as fair game militarily and which are deemed to highlight shortfalls in the Russian military.

Vladimir Putin’s ego is fragile, and he has shown a proclivity to lash out – usually at the expense of Ukrainian civilians – when his security and defence establishments are embarrassed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)