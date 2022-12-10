| -1.7°C Dublin

Close

Ukraine’s forces toil in ‘the meat grinder’ of Bakhmut

Firefighters work to extinguish fire amidst debris of a residential building destroyed in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Expand

Close

Firefighters work to extinguish fire amidst debris of a residential building destroyed in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Firefighters work to extinguish fire amidst debris of a residential building destroyed in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Firefighters work to extinguish fire amidst debris of a residential building destroyed in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Justin Yau and Ben Farmer

Peering through a telescope looking for enemy movement in no-man’s land, the Ukrainian soldier points out a warehouse held by Russian forces.

The adversaries are only 300 or 400 yards from their fighting position, uphill across a shattered landscape of blown-out buildings and barren fields.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy