Ukraine’s forces step up attacks in ‘probe’ of Russian lines in preparation for counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces “probed” Russian lines in the south of the country overnight yesterday in apparent preparation for an anticipated counteroffensive.

Russian-occupation officials said that the Ukrainians mounted two successive attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region but were repulsed by tanks.

“After artillery preparation, an AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] armoured group went on the offensive near the town of Orikhiv in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region,” said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed council of occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

“Most likely the enemy was probing our defences on this part of the front, but now they’re doing it after dark. They may have received new night equipment,” he wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine’s general staff did not immediately respond to the Russian claims. It does not generally comment on operations until they are over.

Ukrainian units have long operated night-vision and thermal-imaging equipment, much of it bought on the open market by volunteers.

They have conducted night-time operations throughout the war.

Some western-provided equipment, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, work better at night because their thermal sights find it easier to distinguish targets in the cold.

The United States listed night-vision equipment in a $2.5bn (€2.2bn) aid package announced in January.

Ukraine’s government said it is preparing a counter-offensive this spring to retake ground occupied by Russia but has refused to discuss timing or location of the strike.

But speculation among both Russian and Ukrainian commentators has focused on a possible strike southwards to cut the land bridge linking Donbas with the Crimea.

Mr Rogov earlier claimed Ukrainian forces had been observed concentrating near the border of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Last month, Ukraine struck a rail depot electricity infrastructure in Melitopol, a key logistics hub on the “land bridge”. The strikes were widely interpreted as shaping operations for a coming offensive.

Hanna Maliar, a deputy Ukrainian defence minister, yesterday rebuffed requests for a timeline for the offensive, citing national security.

“It is important to understand that there will be no day when the armed forces will say: tomorrow we will launch a counteroffensive,” she told the Ukrainian national broadcaster. “This is impossible in a time of war because this is classified information.”

She said the offensive would involve multiple operations and was being planned so “the enemy does not have time to react to it”.

It came as the White House yesterday announced a package of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as the country gears up for the counter-offensive. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said the package will include ammunition for the Himars multiple-rocket system and artillery rounds.

The package, “as part of our ongoing efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s brutal invasion”, will “include more ammunition for US-provided Himars rocket systems and anti-armour systems, as well as additional artillery rounds”, Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Ukraine’s defence minister said his country has received the US-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved.

Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet: “Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian officials have previously said the arrival of Patriot systems, which Washington agreed to send last October, would be a major boost and a milestone in the war against Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

The Patriot can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles. Russia has used that weaponry to bombard Ukraine, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, especially the power supply over the winter.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said late on Tuesday that delivery of the system would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock out Russian targets at a greater distance.

Mr Reznikov thanked the people of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, without saying how many systems had been delivered, or when they arrived.