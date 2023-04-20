| 7°C Dublin

Ukraine’s forces step up attacks in ‘probe’ of Russian lines in preparation for counteroffensive

Attack: A shell from a heavy multiple launch rocket system is seen if front of a tractor in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: Reuters/Stringer Expand

Attack: A shell from a heavy multiple launch rocket system is seen if front of a tractor in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

Roland Oliphant

Ukrainian forces “probed” Russian lines in the south of the country overnight yesterday in apparent preparation for an anticipated counteroffensive.

Russian-occupation officials said that the Ukrainians mounted two successive attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region but were repulsed by tanks.

