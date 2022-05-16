Ukraine’s Eurovision frontman goes home to serve

Oleg Psyuk (right in hat) with Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra after their Eurovision win. Photo: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The frontman of Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine’s Eurovision winners, has returned home to join the defence of his country.

Oleg Psiuk kissed his girlfriend goodbye in Turin before piling his belongings into a taxi and heading off to the airport.

He said: “Our culture is under attack. We wanted to present our music to the world last night. I wrote the Eurovision song for my mum way before the war – but afterwards, it started taking a different meaning for different people.

“I’m going back home as I run a volunteering organisation that helps refugees with food, accommodation, and medication. I will keep doing that. We will host Eurovision in a newly rebuilt and happy Ukraine.”

Italian police yesterday revealed pro- Russian groups attempted to hack the Eurovision broadcast. Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their entry Stefania, riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

During voting and the performances in Turin, Italian police’s cybersecurity department blocked several cyberattacks on network infrastructure by the “Killnet” hacker group and its affiliate “Legion”. Officers also gathered information from the pro-Russian group’s Telegram channels to prevent other critical events and identified the attacks’ geographic location.

It came after “Killnet” claimed an attack on the websites of several Italian institutions, including the Senate, Italy’s upper house of parliament, and the National Health Institute ahead of the hosting of the concert.

In the wake of Saturday night’s win, Mr Zelensky vowed that the city of Mariupol, which has been obliterated by heavy bombardment from Vladimir Putin’s troops, would host next year’s contest.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]