Ukraine’s allies help in the hunt for Russian spies targeting Western-supplied weapons

File photo of US military forces firing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) rocket during an exercise. Photo: Reuters

The US, Britain and other international partners are helping Ukraine hunt Russian spies targeting Western-supplied weapons, the acting head of Kyiv’s military intelligence has said.

Finding and destroying military aid flowing into Ukraine is “goal number one for Russian agents”, according to Maj Gen Vadym Skibitsky.

Long-range artillery, such as the US Himars system, has brought Moscow’s advance almost to a halt and rendered bridges in the Kherson region impassable, cutting off the Kremlin’s troops as Ukraine prepares a counter offensive.

Western officials believe Moscow has instructed intelligence agents, possibly including spies from the GRU’s unit 29155 – deemed responsible for the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack and other attempted assassinations – to find the weapons donated by Western partners.

Speaking from Kyiv’s heavily fortified Government Security District, Gen Skibitsky said tracking down the Russian spies searching for the supply lines was “impossible” without help from the UK and other international partners.

“As far as military intelligence is concerned Britain and the US have provided almost everything from information to equipment,” he said.

Gen Skibitsky gave no specific details of the support Britain is providing, but said the assistance was “minute-to-minute, real-time information of all kinds”.

A significant portion of the lethal aid flowing into Ukraine is originally flown into the Rzeszow-Jasionka airfield in Poland, close to the border.

Russian agents thought to be operating near the airfield are suspected of tracking military flights, passing information to colleagues in Ukraine.

These operators then follow the weapon transfers to find the storage sites.

These locations are then targeted for destruction by Russian long-range weapons such as Kalibr cruise missiles fired from submarines in the Black Sea.

Russian spies have been found as far west as Chernivtsi, near the border with Romania.

Russia claims to have destroyed several Himars rocket launchers in recent weeks. However, Ukraine and Western sources say none have been damaged by Russia.

Gen Skibitsky said: “The co-operation with Poland is also very high as almost 90pc of all military assistance comes from there. We are talking about very tight co-operation and joint operations with our partners.”

In the weeks leading up to the February 24 invasion Russian “subversive elements” were joined by “reconnaissance groups” to gather information on Ukrainian military intentions, troop locations and logistic sites, Gen Skibitsky said. The first weeks of the war were “very difficult” as a result.

“We had to identify, detect and neutralise them, but we haven’t got rid of all of them. These days, collecting data on the military assistance coming to Ukraine from Western partners is the goal number one for Russian agents.

“They use all kinds of intelligence: airborne, space, collaborators from the Ukrainian side. Russia has a lot of information.

“The movement of people is intense. There is an entire mechanism designed to acquire and neutralise these people.”

Ukraine, which has a 2,300km frontline, requires huge resources to find spies passing into and across its territory.

“It’s not just special forces, but also police and ordinary Ukrainians reporting strangers in their local area. Everyone is working as one body because it’s about the existence of Ukraine,” Gen Skibitsky said.

Kyiv has established hotlines in some areas under Russian control – such as Enerhoder, location of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – for local people to pass information on “collaborators and occupiers”.