| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Ukraine’s allies fail to get Germany to ‘free the Leopards’ in talks over use of powerful tanks

Berlin not yet convinced it should send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich Expand

Close

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Sabine Siebold

Western allies failed during talks in Germany to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key demand from Kyiv as it tries to breath new momentum into its fight against Russian forces.

As protesters in Berlin called on their government to provide the tanks, the talks among military leaders at Ramstein Air Base near Frankfurt ended without any such agreement.

More On Germany

Most Watched

Privacy