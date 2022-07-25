Ukraine will recapture Russian-occupied Kherson region by September, local officials claim

'We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield,' said Sergey Khlan an aide to the ousted Ukrainian head of Kherson region. Pictured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: via Reuters

The Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson will be recaptured by September, a Ukrainian official claimed yesterday.

Sergey Khlan, an aide to the ousted Ukrainian head of Kherson region, said Ukrainian forces backed up by sophisticated western weapons, including long-range Himars, were defeating Russia’s army in the region.

“Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September,” Mr Khlan said.

“We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that our armed forces are advancing openly.

“We can say that we are switching from defensive to counteroffensive actions.”

The arrival of Himars in Ukraine a month ago has changed the momentum of the war because Ukraine is now able to hit Russian supply lines and other infrastructure, causing widespread damage.

"The targets had previously been too far behind the front line to strike,” he said.

Not only have the Himars stalled the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas, but they have also hit bridges over the Dnipro River and its tributary, the Inhulets River, that form important supply lines to Kherson city.

Analysts said that an artillery attack over the weekend on the bridge over the Inhulets River bore all the signs of that of a highly accurate Himar.

“Footage shows six equidistant points of impact on the bridge,” said the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.

Unverified reports from Ukrainian officials said that the Ukrainian military had encircled hundreds of Russian soldiers.

Russia captured the Kherson region in the first few days of the war without any fight.

The region, which is important for Ukrainian agriculture, is next to the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

