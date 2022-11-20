Ukraine war: With Kherson retaken, why should Kyiv go to talks now?

Ukrainian soldiers take a selfie with President Zelenskyy, centre, during his visit to newly liberated Kherson last week. Picture via AP

It was hard not to be moved by the jubilant scenes of joy that greeted Ukraine’s soldiers as they liberated the city of Kherson last week. Eight months of severe repression under Russian occupation had finally been brought to an end.

The feelings of elation that swept through the city’s remaining 70,000 inhabitants were best summed up by one woman who said simply, “I can’t stop smiling”. Another Kherson resident said, “We have no electricity, no water, no heat, no phone signal, no internet, but it doesn’t matter because we have no Russians.”

The liberation of Kherson marks a major turning point in this war. Throughout nine months of brutal fighting, Ukraine has consistently out fought and out-thought its Russian adversary. The Ukrainian army, which at the beginning of the invasion was given less than a snowball’s chance in hell of defeating the Russian invaders, is now in pole position to win the war.

Last week’s withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson made military sense. Deprived of essential supplies of fuel, food and ammunition by relentless Ukrainian shelling, up to 30,000 Russian troops had become increasingly isolated on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Faced with the prospect of the slow annihilation of their army, Russian commanders made the realistic decision to retreat to the far side of the Dnipro where they could live to fight another day.

But what was a sensible tactical move for the Russian military was a strategic humiliation for Putin — one that he cannot sugarcoat or disguise in any way. Meanwhile, Ukrainian morale which was already sky-high is now stratospheric.

Under these circumstances, a winter lull in the fighting is unlikely, in my view. Mr Zelensky and his military have every incentive to press home their military advantage and attack the Russians in their new defensive positions east of the Dnipro. They have the artillery, the precision-guided munitions and the will to do this.

How exactly Ukraine will prosecute this next phase of this war is entirely unknown. Throughout the last nine months, the Ukrainian high command has mastered the difficult art of asymmetric warfare designed to keep the enemy permanently off balance. In effect, Ukraine is successfully applying Muhammad Ali’s famous winning formula to modern warfare; “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” Even a demoralised Russian military now realises where Ukraine is concerned, always expect the unexpected.

The Kherson withdrawal means the two armies now confront each other along a southern front that consists of 250kmk of the Dnipro River. With this in mind, one item in the latest $400m (€386) US military aid package to Ukraine caught my eye — ’40 riverine boats’.

These naval vessels can travel at up to 40 knots and have ballistically protected hulls to improve combat survivability. They come equipped with Browning heavy machine guns, automatic grenade launchers and an M240 7.56mm medium machine gun.

Who knows how these and the newly delivered rocket systems will be used by Ukraine. However, the Russians are not taking any chances as they dig their new defensive line trenches 60km east of the Dnipro, close to the Crimean border.

Away from the battlefield though, there are some significant diplomatic stirrings as the pressure for peace talks mount.

When the last peace negotiations collapsed six months ago, Ukraine was prepared to accept permanent neutrality (no Nato membership) and to trade territory for peace. But that was then and this is now. Emboldened by recent military successes and buoyed by its future prospects, Ukraine has hardened its negotiating stance.

The official US position, “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine”, recognises the stark reality that it is Ukrainians who are doing the fighting and the dying. But as Ukraine’s single largest and most steadfast backer of its war effort, the US is not a passive observer with regards to an eventual settlement.

Hence the Biden administration’s considerable pressure on Mr Zelensky recently to publicly signal a willingness to negotiate with Russia. Specifically, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has urged President Zelensky to consider “realistic demands and priorities for negotiations”. In response, Mr Zelensky has abandoned his earlier refusal to negotiate with Russia while Vladimir Putin was in power.

Ever the doubting Thomas on Ukraine’s military prospects, Gen. Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff told Congress immediately prior to the war that Ukraine wouldn’t last 72 hours against Russia. Last week, he poured cold water on a possible Ukrainian military victory.

He said Ukraine couldn’t win militarily and should consolidate its battlefield gains and “seize the moment” by exploiting “a window of opportunity for negotiation.” Gen. Milley’s stance was backed by EU officials who spoke anonymously. Unsurprisingly, these comments sparked uproar in Kyiv.

Having effectively won the war on the battlefield, as the drum beat for a diplomatic solution intensifies the looming danger now is that Ukraine could lose the peace.

While differences are emerging both within and between western allies on their approach to possible peace negotiations with Putin, there is one place where there is virtual unanimity on this issue – Ukraine.

As they continue to bear the horrendous human costs of the ongoing war, poll after poll indicates that over 90pc of Ukrainians want to continue the fight until their country is free of Russian invaders. Even if he wanted to, and he doesn’t, Mr Zelensky cannot ignore the wishes of the Ukrainian people — and ultimately, neither can the West.