Ukraine war: US and Russian military chiefs in rare talks after drone downed

  • First known direct US-Russia confrontation since invasion
  • Russia says drone flights near Crimea 'provocative'
  • Moscow says US directly participating in war
A US MQ-9 drone (Massoud Hossaini/AP) Expand

Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Olena Harmash

Washington's top general said the crash of a US surveillance drone after being intercepted by Russian jets showed Moscow's increasingly aggressive behaviour, while Russia warned Washington that flying drones near Crimea risked escalation.

A day after the US drone went down over the Black Sea, defence ministers and military chiefs from the US and Russia held rare telephone conversations on Wednesday, with relations at their lowest point in decades over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

